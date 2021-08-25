A former Adelphoi group home resident charged with allegedly slashing a fellow inmate six times with a pair of scissors during an altercation pleaded guilty Monday in court.
Omar Hernandez-Vallejo, 18, claimed he was defending himself in the Feb. 20 confrontation at a hearing before Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger, who sentenced him to serve nine to 23 months in jail. Hernandez-Vallejo has been in jail since his arrest in February.
Police claim that a disagreement between Hernandez-Vallejo and another resident turned violet at the Adelphoi Saxman House in Unity Township leaving both men injured. According to court documents, the argument involved rumors about the juvenile criminal records of both men.
Investigators said the other man is the one that had the scissors before Hernandez-Vallejo took them from him and slashed at the man’s chest, lower abdomen, left arm and upper back. Hernandez-Vallejo suffered a laceration to his right hand that took seven stitches to close, along with facial abrasions, according to court records.
The other man was originally charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, but prosecutors withdrew those charges in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.