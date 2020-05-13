State police on Tuesday filed criminal complaints against two former Greater Latrobe junior high wrestling coaches after the team’s season was cut short following a reported hazing incident.
According to court documents, police charged Cary James Lydic, 29, of Greensburg and David Francis Galando, 44, of Youngstown with endangering the welfare of children and failure to report. The misdemeanor charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady. No dates had yet been set for preliminary arraignments or preliminary hearings in the case as of Wednesday morning.
Criminal complaints against the coaches allege multiple members of the junior high wrestling team on multiple occasions would “hold other members down and poke them with a stick.”
Four unnamed juveniles have been charged with hazing, stalking and possessing an instrument of crime.
The alleged incidents were captured on video footage from school security cameras inside the wrestling room between Jan. 6 and 14, police said.
According to court documents, Gallardo allegedly saw the abuse as he walked in and out of the room and Lydic threw the stick in the garbage without reporting the incidents.
Greater Latrobe School District canceled the remainder of the junior high wrestling program’s season in January after state police began their investigation into the alleged hazing.
The junior high wrestling team completed section wrestling matches, but two exhibition tournaments and an exhibition match were canceled.
Greater Latrobe superintendent Dr. Georgia Teppert said in January that details of the case, including any video footage, had been turned over to the state police. Tpr. Steve Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks said at the time that the incident was being investigated as an assault.
The district’s school board in March announced it was opening all four of the district’s wrestling coaching positions — two at the senior high and two at the junior high.
Four wrestling coaches were on the list of winter coaches that were previously approved last year, but none were designated in school district documents with specific junior high coaching duties.
Michael Ciotti was approved as wrestling head coach at a supplemental salary of $7,796.25, and Chad Schmeling listed as wrestling first assistant at $4,952.75. Lydic and Galando were named wrestling assistant coaches, both at salaries of $3,898.13.
