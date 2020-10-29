A former assistant coach for the Greater Latrobe junior high wrestling team was sentenced to two years on probation in connection with allegations he failed to report multiple hazing incidents at the school in January.
David Francis Galando, 44, of Youngstown was charged in May with misdemeanor child endangerment and failure to report after state police said he and another coach, Cary James Lydic, 29, of Greensburg, failed to report hazing incidents among wrestling team members that were captured on surveillance video in January. Lydic was charged with the same offenses.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger on Wednesday sentenced Galando to two years on probation and admitted him to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time nonviolent offenders. The program is for first-time nonviolent offenders that allows their criminal records to be expunged if they meet probation requirements.
In addition to the probation term, Galando was ordered to complete an anti-hazing program and submit letters of reflection and apology to the victims. He will also be barred from coaching juveniles during his probation term.
Criminal complaints against the coaches allege multiple members of the junior high wrestling team on multiple occasions would “hold other members down and poke them with a stick.” The alleged incidents were captured on video footage from school security cameras inside the wrestling room between Jan. 6 and 14, police said.
According to court documents, Galando allegedly saw the abuse as he walked in and out of the room and Lydic threw the stick in the garbage without reporting the incidents.
Greater Latrobe School District canceled the remainder of the junior high wrestling program’s season in January after state police began their investigation into the alleged hazing.
The junior high wrestling team completed section wrestling matches, but two exhibition tournaments and an exhibition match were canceled.
Lydic was the head coach and Galando was his assistant at the time.
Four unnamed juveniles have been charged with hazing and possessing an instrument of crime, with two of the juveniles also being charged with stalking. Their cases being handled in juvenile court.
Lydic was scheduled to appear before Krieger on Wednesday for a formal arraignment, but the court date was canceled, according to online court records. His case is pending.
