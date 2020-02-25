A former Franklin Regional High School student will serve probation after she launched a cyberattack on the school district’s computer network in 2016 that affected more than a dozen other school districts and government offices.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger on Monday sentenced Michaela Gabriella King, 22, of Murrysville to two years of probation, along with two months on house arrest.
King was a senior at Franklin Regional in November 2016 when police said she loaded a computer program onto a computer at the school that crashed the district’s computer network and disrupted computers at other districts and government offices linked to the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s servers.
King pleaded guilty in December to disruption of service and unlawful use of a computer, both of which are felonies.
According to police, King purchased a computer program online that, once opened on a school computer, caused data to overwhelm Franklin Regional’s computer network. The disruption spread to the intermediate unit’s central server system and affected computers at Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Ligonier Valley, Kiski Area, Burrell, Jeannette, Greensburg Central Catholic, Monessen and Hempfield Area school districts, along with the Greensburg Catholic Diocese and Westmoreland County government.
Sergiy P. Usatyuk, 20, of Orland Park, Illinois, last month pleaded guilty to federal charges that he sold King and others the program she used to disrupt Franklin Regional’s computer services.
King’s lawyer, Lyle Dresbold, said his client did not consider the attack’s long-term ramifications, saying she initially thought of it as a prank that would limit school administrators’ and students’ internet access for a short period of time.
As part of her sentence, King is also required to reimburse the county close to $5,000 to pay for the investigation. Assistant District Attorney Anthony Iannamorelli said school and county officials, who were not present at Monday’s sentencing hearing, didn’t press for King to serve jail time.
Some information used in this story is from Trib Total Media.
