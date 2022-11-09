November is National Adoption Month. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration on Children, Youth and Families, Children’s Bureau, there are over 114,000 children and youth waiting to be adopted who are at risk of aging out of foster care without permanent family connections.
For children who were formerly part of the foster and adoptive system, there is an acute awareness of how foster care and adoption can potentially change someone’s life.
This was the case for Rebecca Mease. Having been a youth in the foster care system, Rebecca always knew she wanted to one day give back to another child in need. With the support of her husband, Drew, and Adelphoi, a nonprofit organization in Latrobe that offers adoption services for kids waiting for a forever home, life was able to come full circle.
“I was a foster child who was adopted, so being a foster parent was very important to me,” said Rebecca, who added that she was separated from her two biological sisters, but thanks to her adoptive family, was able to maintain relations with them.
Rebecca and Drew married at the ages of 19 and 20, and she said her husband was aware of her desire to be a foster parent.
“He promised me that we someday would achieve my dream,” she said.
That dream became reality when Rebecca, Drew and their two biological daughters and one son opened their door to Gregory in 2021.
“The day we became certified, Adelphoi presented us with his case,” Rebecca recalled. “Gregory has a genetic medical condition that requires close monitoring. As a registered nurse, I knew we would be able to take care of Gregory’s needs.”
The Mease family fostered Gregory for eight months before he was reunified with his biological family. After approximately nine weeks, he was placed back into foster care and returned to the Mease home once again.
This time it was permanent. In July 2022, Gregory was officially adopted by Drew and Rebecca.
“Prior to our current certification, Drew and I explored many agencies,” Rebecca said. “Adelphoi made us feel comfortable from the start. There was never any pressure during certification and they were always available to answer any questions. Our case worker quickly became part of our family.”
She cited the sense of community and the connections gained as one of the many things she values about being a foster parent.
“We have been connected with the other resource parents, biological families, Gregory’s previous foster family and county case workers. Each person involved is dedicated to the same thing and that is providing support and love to children and families that are experiencing a difficult time.”
For those considering fostering, Rebecca encourages them to take the leap.
“Fostering is hard, but every minute is worth it,” she said. “Most people assume you must have a certain work schedule or the ‘perfect life’ and that is not the case.”
“I work 24-hour shifts and not once was that a concern,” Rebecca said. “Adelphoi offered help with finding childcare if needed and transportation when we were in a bind.”
“Our home is not spotless, we are crazy busy with sports, our kids fight with each other and we have days that we just get by,” Rebecca said. “But we are a family and we love and support each other no matter what. You don’t have to be perfect to be exactly what a child needs.”
“The chance to have a part in a child’s life, even for a moment, is an honor. You never know what impact you will have on their life.”
Since 1971, Adelphoi has been offering outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent, and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. During its 50-year history, Adelphoi evolved from a single group home in Latrobe to become one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for at-risk youth and their families.
