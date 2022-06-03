Former Derry Area student excels with research at Yale

David McElfresh, a Derry Area High School Class of 2021 graduate and Yale University freshman, was recently chosen to work on an extensive research project as part of the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) team at Yale.
“I went through two rounds of applications to join the iGEM team,” said McElfresh, who is studying molecular biophysics and biochemistry. “The first was a traditional written application and the second was in the form of an interview. I, along with my other labmates, were chosen due to our passion for synthetic biology and genetic engineering, as well as expressing a great will to learn practical skills in the lab.”
In explaining the research project, McElfresh referred to a “pitch packet” which provides extensive information on the team’s goals.
Equol is an isoflavane that is also an estrogen metabolite. It is produced by breaking down soy products and is currently used to treat menopause, but also has many other health benefits including being an antioxidant. Only 25-50% of the human population are natural equol producers (via the breakdown of soy in their gut microbiome).
“We want to increase this number so that everyone may benefit from equol,” McElfresh said. “Essentially, we want to take the equol production pathway from Adlercreutzia equolifaciens, a bacteria known to produce equol, and engineer it in Lactobacillus, a common bacteria in probiotics. We want to set the stage for a potential probiotic pill that anyone can take and become natural equol producers.”
The seeds for McElfresh’s love for the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) academic discipline originated in elementary school. It wasn’t until his freshman year of high school, however, that he took a biology course that made him fall in love with the material.
“That same year, I attended the Sam Rhine Annual Genetics Update Conference and was on the edge of my seat,” McElfresh said. “In that lecture, I felt truly excited about the future of biology and genetic engineering, and knew it was something I wanted to pursue.”
More specifically, he became interested in biological engineering after reading The Age of Living Machines: How Biology Will Build the Next Technology Revolution by Dr. Susan Hockfield.
“Dr. Hockfield presented research that astounded me: self-assembling batteries made of viruses, proteins to purify water, and better brain-prosthetic interfaces,” McElfresh recalled. “I began to see biology less as a discovery science and more as a tool for how we can solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”
One of the best aspects of the research project, McElfresh said, are its future implications.
“We are setting the stage for future work to be done on a pill so that many people can benefit from the health properties of equol,” he said. “It not only helps these people physiologically, but equol is currently fairly expensive. If people are able to produce it themselves, it will save them a great deal of money and hassle.”
An additional benefit is the international symposium, which will be held in Paris.
“That will be a fun opportunity to explore a new country and present this research to other scientists,” McElfresh said.
Yale University, a private Ivy League research university in New Haven, Connecticut, had everything McElfresh wanted in a college.
“Great academics, world-renowned professors, cutting-edge research, and a strong sense of community,” he said. “Yale has a commitment to undergraduate education that really fits in with my values. It can be summed up in one word: ‘and.’ At Yale, ‘or’ is not a word we use.
“You can be a biology major and involved in the Guild of Bookmakers. You can have a STEM-heavy course load and still explore your other academic interests. This is something I really value.”
McElfresh also values several teachers back home who helped prepare him for his collegiate endeavors and beyond.
“Mrs. Alisha Ungvarsky and Mrs. Kathryn Moser were both influential biology teachers who helped me fall in love with the field,” he said. “Mr. Brian Clawson has always been amazing and helped me continue to build my love of science. Mrs. Jennifer Welty has been a phenomenal support base and has been guiding and helping me since the second grade.
“All of my teachers have been amazing, and I could not have asked for a better group of individuals to learn and be mentored from.”
McElfresh is majoring in biomedical engineering and is interested in the growing convergence between the biological and engineering sciences. Outside of research, he is a board member for Y-BioIncubate, a committee member for the School of Engineering and Applied Science’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Initiative, and enjoys hand-binding books with the Yale Guild of Bookmakers.
His parents are Michael and Kimberly McElfresh, along with his brother, also named Michael McElfresh, and his sister is Nicole Raspotnik.
