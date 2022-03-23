A former Westmoreland County deputy sheriff from Unity Township pleaded guilty Friday to charges he bribed female inmates with tobacco products in return for sexual favors.
Daniel Aaron Gradischek, 34, was accused of using his position as a deputy sheriff to leverage sexual contact with inmates he transported to and from the county jail, charged with five criminal counts in late 2019.
He pleaded guilty to one felony count of institutional sexual assault and one misdemeanor charade of official oppression, while three other charges of accusations of attempted institutional assault and criminal solicitation were dropped by prosecutors.
Witnesses reportedly claimed that Gradischek propositioned female inmates and suggested they perform oral sex or grope him in exchange for cigarettes or other tobacco products while he was transporting them to and from the jail, according to court documents.
According to police, the criminal conduct occurred when Gradischek was alone with female inmates in holding cells or inside district court restrooms when he was uncuffing them, in the sheriff’s van and once at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg when an inmate was receiving treatment.
Earlier during a preliminary hearing last year, two women testified that Gradischek offered them cigarettes to show him their body parts. An investigator claimed at least five other female inmates had been solicited for sex by Gradischek over the 10-year period ending in November 2018.
Although the prosecution wanted Gradischek to serve a short jail sentence, Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ordered him to service six months house arrest as part of a two-year probation sentence.
Police originally questioned Gradischek as part of a police investigation into another deputy sheriff in 2018. Allegations against Gradischek surfaced at the same time as former sheriff’s deputy Bobby Neiderhiser, 41, of Mount Pleasant Township, who was accused of corruption of minors stemming from alleged text messages with a 15-year-old girl seeking sex with her and a juvenile friend.
Neiderhiser pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count in March 2020 and was sentenced to two years on probation, including four months on house arrest.
Earlier last week, former Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, 48, formerly of Hempfield Township, pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor theft charge and was sentenced to serve six months on probation. He was accused of stealing taxpayer money by directing on-duty employees to perform re-election campaign tasks.
In 2019, Held lost a bid for this third term in office and has since moved out of state.
