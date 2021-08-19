A former deputy sheriff is asking a judge to dismiss charges he allegedly solicited sex from female prisoners during routine transfers, claiming there isn’t enough evidence to continue.
In court documents filed by the lawyer for Daniel Gradischek, 34, of Unity Township, a former Westmoreland County deputy sheriff, he argues that prosecutors haven’t been able to present any witnesses to the alleged sexual contact.
Defense attorney Mike Ferguson wrote in the brief that his client “never had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse” with any of the individuals alleged to have been victims.
Gradischek is charged with institutional sexual assault, attempted institutional sexual assault, attempted solicitation, indecent assault and official oppression. According to the prosecution, Gradischek served as a transport deputy who would escort inmates to and from jail to attend court hearings and witnesses claimed that’s when he would proposition female prisoners, suggesting they perform oral sex or grope him in exchange for cigarettes or other tobacco products.
Police claimed the alleged incidents occurred when he was alone with inmates in holding cells, inside district court restrooms with them to uncuff them, in the sheriff’s van or once at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, where an inmate was receiving treatment.
Two women testified during Gradischek’s preliminary hearing last year that he offered them cigarettes to show him body parts. An investigator claimed there were at least five other inmates that have been solicited for sex over a 10-year period through November 2018.
Gradischek is free on $50,000 unsecured bail as he awaits trial.
He has maintained his innocence, but was fired in 2018 during the late stages of the investigation and weeks before charges were filed against him.
Ferguson said the charges should be dropped because several of the allegations were credited to women who have not agreed to testify, and specific times and locations of the alleged incidents haven’t been disclosed.
Gradischek’s trial is slated to begin in late September.
