A fired Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Deputy was ordered to stand trial on charges he solicited female inmates to expose themselves or fondle him in exchange for cigarettes following a preliminary hearing last week, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Former deputy Daniel Aaron Gradischek, 33, of Unity Township was arrested in December on charges of bribery, institutional sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal solicitation and official oppression. He remains free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Two women testified during the preliminary hearing that Gradischek frequently asked inmates to expose themselves or grope him over his uniform in exchange for cigarettes while they were being transported to court hearings.
The lengthy investigation into the allegations against Gradischek began in November 2018 after District Attorney John Peck’s office alerted state police to claims of inappropriate behavior during prisoner transports.
According to court documents, Gradischek told police he would “provide female inmates with cigarettes in exchange for females showing him their bare breasts.”
Gradischek repeatedly denied having sexual intercourse with any of the victims, according to investigators.
State police interviewed multiple women during the course of the investigation. According to court documents, the women told police Gradischek would often ask what they would do for a cigarette during transports and sometimes suggested they perform oral sex, asked to see their breasts or that they fondle him.
None of the women said they had sex with Gradischek, according to investigators. Some said they touched him through his uniform or exposed themselves in exchange for cigarettes, police said.
The incidents allegedly occurred when Gradischek was alone with female inmates in holding cells, inside district court restrooms, in county vehicles during inmate transports to the Westmoreland County courthouse and, once, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
All of the incidents allegedly occurred under former Sheriff Jonathan Held’s administration. Gradischek was fired immediately after admitting to investigators that he had offered the women cigarettes in exchange for sexual acts. Held said he never knew about the incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.