A former county commissioner will step back in to the job he held for more than 10 years.

On Monday, 11 Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judges appointed Ted Kopas to finish the final five months of the unexpired term of Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who is leaving the board July 31 to take a job with the state’s workers’ compensation appeals board.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.