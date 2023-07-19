A former county commissioner will step back in to the job he held for more than 10 years.
On Monday, 11 Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judges appointed Ted Kopas to finish the final five months of the unexpired term of Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who is leaving the board July 31 to take a job with the state’s workers’ compensation appeals board.
Kopas, 49, of Hempfield Township, is scheduled to take the oath Aug. 1.
“I’m honored to serve once more the residents of this great county,” said Kopas. “I am refreshed and reenergized, and ready to get to work.”
Kopas was one of five candidates vying for the appointment. He beat out former commissioner Tom Ceraso, Thrasher’s chief of staff Donald O’Brien and two others for the job.
Kopas is a candidate for a full term as commissioner in November and finished as the leading candidate in May’s Democratic primary. Sydney Hovis of Scottdale also secured a spot on the ballot, but did not seek the judicial appointment to serve the remainder of Thrasher’s term.
Candidates gave the judges five-minute presentations. Judges deliberated for about 15 minutes and President Judge Christopher Feliciani announced Kopas was appointed by a majority vote.
In his presentation, Kopas stressed his experience as commissioner. Kopas was originally appointed to be county commissioner in 2010 to replace Ceraso, who resigned to take a job with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. He also pointed to the support he received from voters in the spring primary, when he received 25,000 votes, the most of any candidate, including both Republicans and Democrats.
Kopas served through the end of 2019, when his bid for a third term fell about 200 votes short and Thrasher was reelected and claimed the lone Democratic spot on the board of commissioners. Republicans Sean Kertes and Doug Chew formed a GOP majority by topping the ballot four years ago and will be seeking new terms on the ballot in November.
The other two candidates for the appointment were George Hawdon, an Arnold city councilman, and Adam Shaffer, general manager of the Washington Symphony Orchestra and a former news reporter in Florida and one-time owner of several local community newspapers.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.