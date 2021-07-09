A situation involving a former line cook at Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar located in Live! Casino who alleged racial discrimination has not been resolved, the former employee told the Bulletin. That claim goes against what celebrity chef Guy Fieri said in a New York Times interview recently, saying the “situation has been resolved. And I think that, unfortunately, I don’t have enough to tell you about it.”
Nate Ridley of East Pittsburgh said in an email that he “wants to understand why (Fieri) said everything is resolved when nobody from him to his people or from the casino hasn’t yet reached out to me,” adding that he wants to see proof of any supposed resolution.
In April, Ridley, 46, who is Black, said he was being paid less than a white co-worker of the same position while working at the restaurant. Ridley also said a manager used a racial slur in front of him and another former line cook Kendra Gillcrese, who is also Black.
Ridley filed suit with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding the alleged racial discrimination, harassment and workplace retaliation he faced while working at the eatery. He plans to meet with the commission this month.
Doug Haniford, a spokesman for Live! Casino and Guy Fieri’s, previously issued a joint statement denying Ridley’s claim of racial pay disparity: “Live! Casino Pittsburgh and Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen + Bar are proud of the jobs we have created in Westmoreland County, are committed to our team members, and are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The allegation that our compensation varies by race is simply false.”
Ridley previously told the Bulletin he had 28 years of restaurant experience and that he was hired in November to work at Guy Fieri’s to help open the facility. He alleged his starting pay was $13 an hour, but he later learned a white co-worker with less experience was making $15 an hour.
Later in January, Ridley said the manager used the n-word in front of him and Gillcrese while telling another employee to turn off a song that used explicit language.
