A Latrobe councilman facing criminal charges stemming from his previous role as treasurer with one of the city’s fire departments plans on remaining with council and fulfilling the duties he was elected to do.
Robert “Stuffy” Forish was in attendance Monday for council’s agenda meeting, but declined further comment at the advice of his attorney other than saying he would not be leaving council.
Forish, along with Fabian Giovannagelo, 65, a former Latrobe firefighter, each face third-degree felony charges of theft and theft by deception, as well as misapplication of entrusted property, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.
They are accused of using fire department funds, without authorization, to pay for fees related to a pending federal lawsuit filed Aug. 14 against the fire company, Chief John Brasile, President Charles McDowell Jr., Latrobe Mayor Rosie Wolford and the city.
The federal lawsuit, which was filed by Fabian Giovannagelo, Christopher Blessing, Nico Giovannagelo, Cody Giovannagelo and Ryan Jones, alleges Brasile, McDowell and the city conspired to unlawfully remove them from the city fire department for criticizing the fire department’s leadership.
According to court documents, county Detective Randy Gardner alleges Forish and Fabian Giovannagelo co-signed three checks that totaled $21,000, to cover fees due attorney Frederick E. Charles of Allentown, for representing the plaintiffs in the federal suit.
Forish and Fabian Giovannagelo face preliminary hearings on Aug. 2.
The city, meanwhile has filed motions to have the federal lawsuit dismissed.
According to the city’s home rule charter, a council member may be removed from office upon the conviction of a felony charge.
So, the city will have to wait until the disposition of the criminal case before taking any action, including having Forish removed.
