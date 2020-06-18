A Forest County man was sentence to jail time after pleading guilty to sending explicit images of himself last year to a 15-year-old Derry Township girl he met through social media.
Shawn Michael Negley Jr., 19, of Marienville, Forest County, on Friday pleaded guilty to two felony counts in connection with the case, while three other charges were dismissed. According to court documents, the girl was interviewed by state troopers and provided investigators with multiple pornographic photographs that Negley had allegedly sent to her over the course of several months, as well as requests from him asking her to send nude photos of herself through Facebook Messenger.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Negley to serve at least 11 months, 29 days and up to 23 months, 29 days in Westmoreland County Prison followed by four years on probation, according to court records. Negley was ordered to register as a convicted sex offender for 25 years and required to not use the internet other than for work or school purposes.
