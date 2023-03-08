In 1972, Hurricane Agnes plowed through Pennsylvania, destroying homes, businesses and just about anything in its path. That included much of the Ligonier area, and in particular, Loyalhanna Creek. Seeing the plans to redevelop the stream into essentially a canal along U.S. Route 30, local anglers jumped at the opportunity to help redesign the waterway into a premier trout stream.
The Forbes Trail chapter of Trout Unlimited had started to work with PennDOT and the Army Corps of Engineers to help recover both the stream and riparian buffer to what it is today.
Today, it is a heavily fished, premier trout stream with designation of “Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only” (DHALO) by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. They also designated it a “PA Select Stream” which qualifies it to receive more stockings with larger trout.
Forbes Trail TU was chartered in 1973 by local anglers and businessmen with vision and the desire to protect the Loyalhanna, and all of the coldwater fisheries in the region. Forbes Trail is one of 49 TU chapters in the commonwealth and boasts nearly 600 members.
TU teaches coldwater conservation, fly tying and fly fishing to local and regional school districts as well as Scout troops. TU also sponsors an annual fishing event for disabled military veterans each fall, and are completing a two-year study of Linn Run to better understand its overall health and need for remediation projects.
Forbes Trail will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Saturday, March 18, at Ferrante’s Lakeview west of Greensburg. The public is invited to attend. There will be dozens of raffle prizes, 50/50s, a cash prize of $500 and a hot buffet dinner. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 and must be ordered by Saturday, March 11. Ticket ordering information is on the website www.forbestrailtu.org.
Come help TU celebrate 50 years of working in your communities to protect and improve your trout streams. Learn about projects, the awards TU has received, and how you can get involved and work with TU in your communities.
