In 1972, Hurricane Agnes plowed through Pennsylvania, destroying homes, businesses and just about anything in its path. That included much of the Ligonier area, and in particular, Loyalhanna Creek. Seeing the plans to redevelop the stream into essentially a canal along U.S. Route 30, local anglers jumped at the opportunity to help redesign the waterway into a premier trout stream.

The Forbes Trail chapter of Trout Unlimited had started to work with PennDOT and the Army Corps of Engineers to help recover both the stream and riparian buffer to what it is today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.