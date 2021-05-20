The Food Fair last fall at St. Emma Monastery was such a hit that they nearly ran out of food on the first day.
“The idea came together in three weeks, so it was a miracle that we even had it,” said Mother Mary Anne Noll, prioress of the community of Benedictine sisters in Hempfield Township. “We had no idea how many people to prepare for, so we had to scramble to make more for the next day.”
The sisters and their dedicated volunteers will be more prepared for their second outdoor Food Fair, planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 21-22. The freezers and storage areas are now jammed with even more soups, breads, cookies and other goodies than they had last year.
But don’t expect to eat anything while you’re there.
Because of pandemic restrictions, the homemade food is prepackaged and will be sold only as take out.
“We call it comfort food because you take it back and eat it in the comfort of your own home,” Mother Mary Anne said.
Like so many non-profits, the sisters have had to cancel or safely restructure their popular fundraisers, and retreats were put on hold during the shutdown. There are usually four major book sales at the monastery and their annual three-day flea market has always been a big money maker. Last year, their popular Christmas open house was replaced by a drive-through to see lights and an illuminated nativity scene.
The loss of those major events had a financial impact on the monastery.
“We usually made $30,000 at the flea market and another $25,000 at the dinner,” Mother Mary Anne said. “We lost that and the expenses in many ways continue.”
They are currently facing repairing a roof and the brick on the front of the chapel, so revenue from the Food Fair will be a blessing.
Recently they made the frozen pizzas that can be baked at home, and made sure that there were 20 more of each kind than they prepared last year. That includes plain cheese, pepperoni and cheese, and their popular spinach mushroom pizza.
They sold out of breads last year, so now there are even more loaves of cranberry almond, lemon poppy seed and zucchini bread.
This year there will be six kinds of cookies, including chocolate chunk, raisin oatmeal, lemon, diabetic chocolate chip, and super size white chocolate and macadamia nut cookies. Fancy decorated chocolate covered pretzels are back, candied walnuts are new this year, and a volunteer baked 200 fruit turnovers.
Mason jars filled with dry mixes are available for those who want to bake their own desserts.
“They are beautifully layered, and the cowgirl cookies mix sports a festive bandana,” Mother Mary Anne said. “Everything is beautifully labeled, too, and the extra touches make the buyers feel like it’s something special that someone took the extra time and effort to do something nice instead of just plopping it out there. These little details say indeed that we are welcoming people as Christ.”
Add to those goodies three kinds of pasta sauce, pierogies, and quarts of wedding, chicken rice and vegetable soups, as well as a couple of other frozen dishes.
“We made extras of everything,” she said. “We don’t want to run out on the first day like we did last year.”
There will also be basket raffles, and chances on a large tool storage chest that’s valued at $1,200.
“Our volunteers put together red mystery bags that sell for $15 and are worth at least $30 to $50,” Mother Mary Anne said. “Then there are black mystery boxes that will be $30 each and worth $50 to $100. You won’t know what’s in them, but you’ll be getting your money’s worth.”
The “talk to a nun” booth is new this year for people, she said “who might not have had a chance to talk to a sister before.” Visitors can also pick up free materials, like rosaries, medals and prayer cards, at the evangelization table. And the Catholic book and gift shop will also be open.
“People are welcome to walk around and enjoy the grounds and to visit our shrines,” Mother Mary Anne said.
There’s a rosary path, outdoor Stations of the Cross, a life-size statue of Christ at a table (visitors are welcome to sit at one of the 12 seats), and shrines to St. Pio, Our Lady of Fatima and St. Walburga.
“I don’t normally pray about weather but I’m making an exception this time,” Mother Mary Anne said. “So many volunteers have put in so many hours of work, and people want to come to the food fair, and we want God to bless their efforts.”
St. Emma Monastery is located at 1001 Harvey St., which is Rt. 819 north of downtown Greensburg. For information, visit stemma.org. All activities will be under tents, and current CDC guidelines will be in order.
