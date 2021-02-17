In November, the student government at Christ the Divine Teacher School hosted a food drive for the Union Mission shelter for men.
As an added motivation, the drive was organized as a friendly competition among the school’s houses to see which could donate the most.
Donations were placed under each house banner so that students could see the donations as they came in. The eighth grade, which forms the school’s student government executive board, was responsible for maintaining an inventory of the donations and promoting the drive.
In 2018, the school added a house system to complement its classical curriculum, which includes Greek mythology. Students are divided into four houses named after constellations: Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Pegasus and Orion.
“The house system builds community between students across grade levels, giving our older students leadership roles and our younger students role models and interaction with older students,” said J. Kevin Frye, head of school. “In normal (non-pandemic) times, our houses share monthly lunches and jointly participate in projects.”
Eighth-grade students serve as prefects (leaders) in each house and form the student governing body. Students are assigned to a house upon enrollment and remain in that house throughout their time at the school.
The winner of the food drive competition was the House of Orion, donating a total of 271 items. More than 750 items were collected overall, and one of the school’s families was enlisted to transport the food to the Union Mission.
Frye was pleased with the outcome.
“The COVID world has become very insulated,” he said. “It is more inspiring at this time to see students provide so much support to those in need who they may not know personally. We are all extremely proud of their effort.”
