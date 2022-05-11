The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 30th annual food drive on Saturday, May 14. Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks. Locally in Westmoreland County, the Westmoreland Food Bank is the beneficiary of these donations.
The Westmoreland Food Bank is looking for volunteers on this day to assist with gathering, loading, and unloading food at post offices in the Greensburg, New Kensington and Latrobe communities. Volunteers must be at least 12 years of age or older. Individuals, families, and groups are welcome. If willing to help with these tasks for a few hours between 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact Gina Colosimo at gina@westmorelandfoodbank.org or 724-468-8660, Ext. 31. if you are willing to help.
About Westmoreland Food Bank
The Westmoreland County Food Bank serves over 7,000 unduplicated households each month. The Food Bank currently has 60 member agencies in their network of emergency feeding sites. Of those, 40 are food pantries in which low income consumers are able to access emergency food assistance throughout the month. Last year (2021), the Food Bank distributed over 5 million pounds of food. 50% of food distributed comes from the federal and state governments and the remaining 50% from local donations, food drives, and Feeding AmericaTM
