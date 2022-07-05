Fish fries are serious business in western Pennsylvania. Each Lenten season, local churches, volunteer fire departments and social clubs host the hungry masses for fish sandwiches and dinners with all the mouth-watering sides. With lines sometimes stretching out the door, most years they are very successful fundraisers.
This year, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 (FOE) in Latrobe, held its most successful fish fry yet and wanted to share those funds with a charity that would help local special needs kids. FOE President Gregg Lisbon reports the local aerie raised $10,000 from the fish fry. He credits the overwhelming success to the “time and tireless effort of our great officers, ladies auxiliary and volunteers.”
While that amount is impressive, once the Grand Aerie became aware of the funds, it made a matching donation. FOE Secretary Ed Butina worked with State FOE Secretary Dwain Shupe on getting the funds matched. Shupe noted that $10,000 was the most ever raised in the state.
As president of the FOE, Lisbon gets to choose what charity will benefit from the fish fry funds. He selected Variety, The Children’s Charity, as the beneficiary of a $20,000 donation. Ed Palmer, one of the trustees, suggested the charity and Variety CEO Charlie LaVallee came to Latrobe for a presentation. Lisbon recalls the presentation was so moving that they were sold on the idea instantly.
“Anything to do with helping children is great,” he said. “The FOE’s motto is: ‘People helping people.’”
According to its website, Variety’s mission is to “empower children with disabilities to live life to the fullest.” More specifically, Variety “provides eligible children with life-changing adaptive equipment that’s individually made and tailored to meet the needs of each child.”
The Variety team hopes to empower these children to simply let them be kids – providing them with the opportunity to ride bikes with their siblings and friends, get out of the house and into the community, as well as have a voice. Variety currently offers bicycles, strollers and communication devices adapted to better serve children who have mental, physical or sensory disabilities. These devices are provided at no charge to eligible families for children ages 3-21.
The charity believes the most vulnerable of children should not be left out or excluded from typical childhood experiences due to financial burdens. The eligibility requirements reflect that raising a child with disabilities can put a strain on a family budget. Medical costs, therapy, medications, equipment and other needs are only getting more expensive. So a family of four can make up to $138,750 annually to qualify.
LaVallee was on hand at the local aerie for a check presentation June 23. The passion he has for the cause was evident as he told stories of grateful parents and ecstatic children who could not believe they had their very own bike to take home. LaVallee, whose career has been dedicated to helping children in need, such as uninsured children, grieving children, and children with disabilities, was pleased to be in Mister Rogers’ neighborhood to accept the donation.
“What I’ve seen at Variety is that we are truly neighbors helping neighbors across all of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, so every time we get into the community, I am inspired,” he said. “All of us at Variety (including our incredible community partners) get involved to help the kids, but it’s the kids and their families that have changed all of our lives for the better.”
When asked of his most memorable experiences working with the charity, LaVallee recalls “One of the most meaningful experiences came from Tyler and his family, who are from Westmoreland County. Tyler received a communication device from Variety, and I watched him go from having no words, to speaking through his communication device, to now speaking with his own voice (and no longer needing the device at all). This was an unmatched experience for me, and it was one of the most meaningful of my career, but also of my whole life.”
The nonprofit serves 71 counties in Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia and has provided more than 5,500 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers and communication devices worth over $8.4 million since November 2012. In Westmoreland County alone, Variety has presented more than 330 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers and communication devices, worth more than $500,000, to local children.
Last March, the Bulletin reported on a Variety presentation of five bikes and three strollers to Westmoreland County children. The $20,000 the FOE raised will be earmarked to help local children. Variety anticipates more than 10 local children will receive new mobility equipment because of FOE’s support.
If you know someone who could benefit from one, two or all three devices, visit Variety’s website at www.varietypittsburgh.org/applynow or call 724-933-0460 to apply for any of the programs.
