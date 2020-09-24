Members of the Westmoreland Photographers Society will offer a half-day workshop on flower photography on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township.
The workshop, set to begin at 10 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, includes an introduction to camera techniques and composition applicable to flower photography, an on-site photo scavenger hunt and a photo critique session. Participants should bring a camera or smartphone and a lunch. Although not required, participants can also bring an on- or off-camera flash and a tripod. Although the workshop is suitable for all ages and skill levels, participants should have a working knowledge of their camera or smartphone.
Space is limited and advance registration required by Wednesday, Sept. 23. The cost of the program is $10. To register, call Historic Hanna’s Town at 724-836-1800, ext. 210 to make reservations.
Participants will be required to follow the Westmoreland Historical Society’s COVID-19 procedures, which include social distancing, face masks, no-touch temperature checks and hand sanitizing. Full details on the Westmoreland Historical Society’s coronavirus safety measures can be found at https://westmorelandhistory.org/covid-19.
Participants in the photography workshop will capture images of the pollinator gardens at Historic Hanna’s Town, which staff and volunteers have cultivated to restore the late 18th century environment. The gardens are part of an effort to expand educational and recreational opportunities for visitors, create new habitat s and food sources for insects and birds, remove invasive species, reduce mowing and increase ecological diversity at Historic Hanna’s Town, which is also a member of the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners.
New gardens were recently added as part of Eagle Scout projects and more plans are in the works, so visitors are encouraged to stop by often to see what’s new.
For more information on Historic Hanna’s Town, call 724-836-1800, visit the Westmoreland Historical Society website at www.westmorelandhistory.org, or follow the society on Facebook, on Twitter @WCHistory, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory.
