A local florist shop is stepping up to support the Latrobe Little League after a vandal set fire to an equipment shed at Legion-Keener Park.
Floral Fountain on Ligonier Street said it will donate $5 to the organization if customers mention “Latrobe Little League” when placing orders through May 31.
“Baseball means so much to our community — let’s pull together and help this great group overcome this senseless act of vandalism,” Floral Fountain wrote in a Facebook post.
The Latrobe Police Department also said an anonymous donor is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this act of vandalism.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.
Latrobe police responded around 12:35 a.m. Monday to Legion-Keener Park where officers found a storage shed fully engulfed in flames. About $4,000 worth of equipment was lost.
“Hopefully these vandals get caught,” wrote Latrobe Little League President John Russo in a Facebook post. “Latrobe Little League is so thankful for the support we receive from our community and businesses.”
Donations can be sent to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650.
