A Florida teen was killed Sunday in an early morning crash along Route 30 in Hempfield Township, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Michael W. Schiff, 19, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple blunt force injuries by deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone at 1:58 a.m.
According to state police at Greensburg, Schiff was driving east on Route 30 in a 2006 Mercedes-Benz C280 “at a high rate of speed” approaching a right curve under the East Pittsburgh Street bridge around 1:06 a.m. when the vehicle went over the concrete center median divider, crossed the westbound lanes of Route 30, struck a raised concrete curb along the right shoulder and went airborne, rolling over multiple times before coming to rest in the parking lot of Corsi’s Indoor Golf. The coroner’s report indicated Schiff’s vehicle struck the southwest corner of the building and came to rest on its roof.
Schiff was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.
Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, according to the coroner’s report, and it remains unknown if cell phone use was a factor.
Segal Funeral Home of Tampa, Florida, will be in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.