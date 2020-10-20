Florida-based New Village Initiative (NVI) recently announced it has acquired the campus of the former WyoTech vocational school in Burrell Township.
“After working for two years on this acquisition, we are delighted that the Blairsville community will become the hub for NVI’s vocational equipping and job creation platforms,” said Gary Beeman, CEO at NVI. “Beyond re-opening the school, we view Indiana County as a critical location for NVI’s Advanced Materials Group which involves the manufacturing of our HouseKit affordable home construction products and our NewRoad longer life, lower cost road surfacing materials — all made from recycled plastics and high-tech materials.”
“Having watched NVI navigate and overcome numerous challenges over the past 18 months in their efforts to finalize this acquisition, we are committed to connecting them with the county, state and federal resources that will enable them to begin offering classes by the middle of next year,” said Byron G. Stauffer, Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
“The former WyoTech property acquisition follows the recent sale of the Chestnut Ridge Resort, an indication that out-of-state developers view the Route 22 corridor and Indiana County as a favorable location for their new business opportunities.”
“With the anticipated relaunch of the school and NVI’s manufacturing and R&D efforts, we are hopeful that at least 100 new jobs will be created in our community in the coming years,” Indiana County Development Corporation board member Greg Sipos said.
In a joint statement, state Sen. Joseph A. Pittman and Rep. James B. Struzzi indicated that, “we will be working closely with NVI and the Pennsylvania Department of Education to facilitate the school’s certification process so that classes can be offered as soon as is feasible in 2021.”
“The recruitment of WyoTech to our community almost 15 years ago was a significant victory for our local economic efforts. While their closure remains a significant disappointment, I am grateful the prior investment in facilities and equipment has been given a new opportunity with NVI. I am eager to do my part in helping them succeed,” Pittman said.
“I am extremely thrilled that a new technical school will be opening and new jobs are being created,” Struzzi said. “We worked very hard to try and keep WyoTech open several years ago or transition the campus into something like this. New Village is great news for Blairsville, Burrell Township, Indiana County and our entire region. This will also create tremendous opportunities for young people and our local families.”
“The Indiana County Board of Commissioners welcomes New Village Initiative to our community as we continue to emphasize the importance of education and development of workforce talent in the collective efforts to provide training opportunities for our residents as well as veterans seeking new career opportunities, and offer to work alongside the affiliate members of the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations (CEO) and Burrell Township Supervisors to assist with the reopening of the technical school as well as adding NVI’s Advanced Materials Group manufacturing opportunities at the Corporate Campus business park,” commissioners chairman Mike Keith said in a statement, also issued on behalf of fellow commissioners Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess.
Justin Spiller, NVI’s director of business development, said, “the vocational school industry is entering a high growth stage due to the cost of 4-year schools, and that sector’s 53% job placement rate. The demand for vocational school graduates is expected to be permanent as 30 million technicians, mechanics, and construction workers are expected to retire in the next 10 years.”
Spiller noted that, “extreme shortages of technicians already exist across the mechanical and construction trades — making a great opportunity for students looking for their first career or a change to a higher paying, more stable opportunity.”
“The Blairsville community has been very welcoming, and we are excited to help rebuild the local economy that was lost when the school closed,” Beeman said. “It is gratifying to our entire team that we can bring back much of the expert staff and build on the school’s long-term reputation as a top national vocational and trade school while serving the long-standing industry alliance partners and employers that are in critical need of highly qualified graduates.”
New Village Initiative’s mission and strategy is to create head-of-household jobs by designing industry-changing technologies that drive U.S. manufacturing jobs — and by operating vocational schools to train and equip students for careers in the underserved but critically important industries of manufacturing, construction, motor vehicle maintenance, and field service.
