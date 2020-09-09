Runway upgrades at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport began a key stretch Tuesday night, as the Unity Township facility temporarily suspended all fights to expedite ongoing construction work.
The long-planned runway shutdown, which went into effect at 8 p.m. Tuesday, will last more than two weeks. Airport officials said the runway is expected to reopen at 6:15 a.m. Sept. 25 for general and corporate aviation while Spirit Airlines commercial flights are slated to resume Oct. 7.
Scott Kunselman, consulting engineer for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, said at Tuesday’s authority meeting that contractor Golden Triangle Construction began runway widening work in April and is about 70% finished with its portion of the project. Derry Construction is handling the final phase of the project.
The project will widen the airport’s runway from 100 feet to 150 feet. Officials have said the upgrades will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders.
Kunselman said most of the project will be completed during the runway shutdown, but additional evening work in the coming months will be needed for items such as pavement grooving, painting and more.
“When we come out of the shutdown, we have to wait a month before we do the (pavement) grooving,” he said. “The permanent painting is very weather-sensitive. Likely, that will end up in the spring.”
Related to the project, the airport authority on Tuesday approved a $27,685 change order to Golden Triangle’s pact, which increases the total contact to just under $11.7 million. The change order, Kunselman noted, will replace a dated airfield lighting control system at the airport’s traffic control tower and will address FAA-mandated modifications to the runway’s threshold bar.
Kunselman said the lightning control system allows “pilots to come in and turn the lights on at night.” The new system will replace one that was installed more than 30 years ago, he added.
Golden Triangle is also the lead contractor for a project to strengthen the airport’s terminal apron, which will replace an asphalt paving section with concrete at both aircraft parking locations for the facility’s loading bridges. The authority on Tuesday approved a $154,674 change order, bumping the contract cost to $607,594, to add more concrete paving around Gate 2 and reconstruct with asphalt an area near a hangar.
In other business, the airport awarded a $266,362 contract to New Alexandria-based Curry & Kepple of New Alexandria to reconstruct the airport’s southwest parking area.
Airport authority chairman Paul Puleo said that he hopes the runway upgrades will lead to more connecting flights to other cities.
Also Tuesday, airport authority executive director Gabe Monzo praised airport staff and others following last week’s impromptu visit by President Donald Trump.
“We had three or four days notice, and it was quite the event,” Monzo said of the president’s visit, where Trump repeated his re-election themes of ensuring law and order and a strong economy during a roughly two-hour speech at an L.J. Aviation hangar. “I’m very proud what our staff was able to accomplish ... we got the people in and out and we got the aircraft in and out. Everyone had a little part in it.”
Monzo said there is “no official” count on the total crowd size, but airport officials had anticipated about 2,000 people in the days leading up to Trump’s speech. He estimated there were about 2,000 people in and around the hangar on Thursday, another 1,000 people at the airport but not in the hangar area, and another 1,000 to 2,000 people directly behind the airport. He noted that airport officials closed the gates at around 5:30 p.m., about an hour and a half before Trump’s speech began.
Puleo also praised Monzo’s leadership in running the event.
“Here’s a guy who had a life-altering scenario and yet the airport never misses a beat,” Puleo said of Monzo, who underwent a life-renewing liver transplant last year. “... Whatever political views you have, the president of the United States landed at Latrobe airport and it was an impressive sight; when you have all those entities and you have a guy (like Gabe) who drives around and make sure everything works, it’s impressive.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Monzo said plans remain in place for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to headline the 2021 Westmoreland County Airshow, set for Memorial Day weekend. The airport did not host the annual airshow this year because three major jet teams filled their performance schedules and were unavailable for booking;
- The airport served 9,221 passengers in August, according to authority figures, which represents a 2,000-plus person decrease from the previous month. The airport has served 94,599 passengers for the year, with more than 65,000 of those coming before coronavirus-related shutdowns went into effect;
- Monzo said plaques and information on the airport’s new ultraviolet air-cleaning equipment will be available on every door coming into the terminal building. He said previously the system removes bacteria out of the air that gets pumped into the terminal building;
- The airport authority reported a clean audit with no issues for 2019.
