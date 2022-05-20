Families of deceased service men and women and first responders who have received trifold flags in their honor will have an opportunity to “fly” those flags at this year’s Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Organizers of the Flight of the Flags event, John Miller and Valetta Mowry, have experience in the endeavor. “We did this at Indiana’s air show last year and it was a very moving tribute,” Miller said. “Even though it was a smaller venue, we still had 28 flags. We are anticipating a lot more here at Latrobe.”
The flags will be flown in a TBM Avenger — a World War II era torpedo-bomber, flown by Charlie Cartledge of the Lake Erie Warbirds organization — and returned to the families after the flight.
“The flying of the flags is a fitting and proper tribute to all who have served and died in service to our nation,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. “The American flag is a symbol and is the essence of why we have an airshow. Our loyalty to our symbol of freedom and resilient dedication to the pride that it instills is inspiring.”
The flight is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, only. To make arrangements, call 724-237-0364.
Flags must be delivered to the Flight of the Flags booth prior to the 11 a.m. takeoff. People bringing flags to the event will still need to have general admission airshow tickets to enter.
General admission tickets are on sale now at a discount at all Shop ’n Save stores. VIP tickets may be purchased online at https://westmoreland-county-airshow.square.site.
(0) comments
