Flight 93 response personnel revisit site 20 years later

On Friday, Sept. 24, 20 years from when the 9/11 field investigation concluded, first responders, investigators and support staff returned to the Flight 93 crash site at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville.
Speakers included representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police, Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, FBI Pittsburgh, Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT), National Park Service (NPS) and Flight 93 family members. Attendees represented 28 of the original 70 agencies that responded to the scene.
The Sept. 11, 2001, criminal investigation is the largest case in FBI history. Local fire and Pennsylvania State Police officials reflected about the response and the changes within their community since 2001. A retired FBI agent shared a summary of the recovered evidence and a criminal prosecution timeline. An NPS museum conservator described the 2018 effort to retain objects from Flight 93 that help to tell the story of the passengers and crew members.
“The Flight 93 field investigation closed on Sept. 24, and many of the responders, investigators and support personnel left the site,” said Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen M. Clark. “Their visit today brings this community together, for the first time in 20 years to the day that the investigation closed.”
Flight 93 family members extended an invitation for guests to visit the crash site and final resting place of the passengers and crew members. FBI chaplains led a moment of silence and a brief prayer at the site.
The afternoon ceremony honored those who responded to Flight 93 and the Sept. 11, 2001, attack.
“You took care of our loved ones and showed them the honor and respect they deserved,” said Kenneth Nacke, brother of Louis J. Nacke II. The National Park Service would like to thank the response community for their selfless contributions, acknowledging that their work here left a significant mark on their lives.
On Sept. 24, 2002, Congress passed the Flight 93 National Memorial Act. The act created a new national park unit to commemorate the passengers and crew of Flight 93 who, on 9/11, courageously gave their lives thereby thwarting a planned attack on the nation’s capital. The memorial is located near Shanksville, where Flight 93 crashed with the loss of its 40 passengers and crew. For more information about the Flight 93 National Memorial, visit www.nps.gov/flni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.