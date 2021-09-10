The Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville will play host to a special observance on Saturday, Sept. 11, marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Former President George W. Bush will deliver the keynote speech, as the former president and former first lady Laura Bush plan to attend the ceremony.
Attendance at the event will be limited to the families of Flight 93 and a small number of invited guests.
Although the ceremony will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will be livestreamed on the memorial Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Flight93NPS. The memorial grounds will reopen to the public following the conclusion of the observance ceremony.
The 9/11 observance will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, at the Memorial Plaza. At 10:03 a.m. — the moment Flight 93 crashed — the names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their memory and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names. At the conclusion of the wreath laying, the ceremonial gate to the crash site will be opened and family members will walk to the crash site.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will perform an hour-long Memorial Tribute Concert beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Plaza, which will be open to the public.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. today (Friday), Sept. 10, a total of 40 luminaria candle lanterns will be lit and carried by family members, distinguished guests and Friends of Flight 93 members and placed below the names of each of the passengers and crew members of Flight 93 at the Wall of Names in a special ceremony.
The luminaria ceremony will be open to the public.
The JSO strings section will provide musical accompaniment for the luminaria event.
The Visitor Center will remain open until 7 p.m. today (Friday) and Saturday, Sept. 10-11. In accordance with public health guidance, during peak hours the Visitor Center may delay entry to limit crowding and promote physical distancing. To best protect staff and visitors, masks are required in all Flight 93 National Memorial buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, masks must be worn in outdoor spaces where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Shuttle transportation at the Flight 93 National Memorial will not be available this year. Parking locations are limited and may require walking over one mile on uneven surfaces.
For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/flni/planyourvisit/sept11observance.htm.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary and pay his respects. Biden will visit ground zero in New York City, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial. He will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville for a separate event before joining the president at the Pentagon. Harris will travel with her spouse, Doug Emhoff.
