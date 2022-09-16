Flax Scutching Festival promises fun, food and flax scutching demos

The annual Flax Scutching Festival returns this weekend at Monticue Grove in Stahlstown. The festival pays homage to the process used to weave linen from the flax plant. Shown here is a demonstrator from last year’s event.

 PHOTO BY LEXI GONDA

Mark your calendars and make your plans. The annual Flax Scutching Festival returns this weekend at Monticue Grove along Route 711 in Stahlstown.

The historic festival — which will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 — was established in 1907 and pays homage to the process used to weave linen from the flax plant. It is considered the oldest flax scutching festival in the western hemisphere.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.