Flax Scutching Festival promises fun, food and flax scutching demos

Mark your calendars and make your plans. The annual Flax Scutching Festival returns this weekend at Monticue Grove along Route 711 in Stahlstown.
The historic festival — which will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 — was established in 1907 and pays homage to the process used to weave linen from the flax plant. It is considered the oldest flax scutching festival in the western hemisphere.
Scutching is a step in the processing of cotton or the dressing of flax or hemp in preparation for spinning.
Attending a flax scutching demo is a must.
Just ask Hadleigh Nair, narrator of the demonstration at the demonstration stand.
Nair has been going to the festival since she was 3 months old. At just over a year old, she stood my her mom’s side wearing her pioneer dress and boots, sitting in an antique rocker holding an old-fashioned doll while the demonstrations occurred. Now, she serves as the narrator.
The Flax Scutching Festival is a family business. Her mom, Kandi Newell, serves as the festival’s assistant executive director. She oversees crafters, stage entertainment and living history encampments. She also runs the coffee emporium stand with her boyfriend. The Old Linn Run Coffee Roastery offers fresh roasted coffee for festival attendees. Nair’s grandfather also served as the festival’s chairman for 30 years with the 100th year being his last year.
Nair has been narrating the demonstration for the past four years.
“I can’t remember a time I wasn’t there,” said Nair. “I know the flax part very well.”
The narration has gone through some changes and now focuses more on the actual flax scutching process, according to Nair.
In the past, the history of the festival and the area was also included, but for the sake of time, it’s been condensed. However, Nair said she does hold a question and answer period at the end, so often people who are more interested can stay after to ask questions.
The demonstration is a very visual experience showing how the product goes from a hay-like appearance to more like hair into thread and eventually fabric. The people who play the parts to her narration keep the action going during the demo, said Nair.
The festival, traditionally held the second weekend after Labor Day, was established by E.N. Miller of Stahlstown as a way to bring the people of the township together once each year. Now the event featuring homemade foods, live bands, quality homemade crafts, re-enactor encampments and antique farm equipment attracts thousands of strangers from the tri-state area.
Although the festival centers on scutching, and watching a demonstration on how this was done is certainly a crowd pleaser, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy.
The first that comes to mind is the abundance of homemade foods from original recipes, like the popular buckwheat cakes, regular pancakes, sausage and pure maple syrup. There are also bakery items, ice cream, funnel cakes, soups, sandwiches and of course, Poppy’s Kettle Korn.
In addition to the food, another favorite activity is all of the live performances on the main stage, featuring bluegrass music, a Patsy Cline tribute artist, four-piece “new grass” band, Western swing with champion fiddlers and much more. For a complete schedule, visit the festival’s website or Facebook page.
As the tradition continues, check out the Raid on the Homestead performance at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Settler’s Cabin – a depiction of conflicts that occurred in the area in the late 1700s.
On Sunday, there will be a worship service at Stahlstown United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. All are welcome. Gates open for the festival at 10 a.m.
In addition, there will be both Civil War and 18th-century encampments with re-enactors at the festival. At the 18th-century encampment, there will be a flintlock gun display and demonstration by Allen (Guy) Scherb, who has been recreating rifles since he was 13. There will also be flax scutching demonstrations and historic collections on display and apple cider.
The event also features children’s activities throughout the festival, Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment on display, Farmer’s Market and over 30 crafters and artisans with homemade items festivalgoers can purchase.
Admission to the festival is $5 and is cash only. Children under 12 are free. There is an ATM available once you enter the festival, but not at the entrance.
For more information, visit www.flaxscutching.org or the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival’s Facebook page.
