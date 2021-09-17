After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the annual Flax Scutching Festival returns this weekend at Monticue Grove along Route 711 in Stahlstown.
The event — which will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 — has been an area staple since 1907. It is considered the oldest flax scutching festival in the western hemisphere.
Scutching is a step in the processing of cotton or the dressing of flax or hemp in preparation for spinning.
Opening ceremonies are slated for 9:30 a.m. Saturday near the flagpole, while Stahlstown United Methodist Church will host a worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday at the main stage.
Aside from events and live performances, the festival will also feature its popular buckwheat pancakes, which are served with a whole hog sausage. Regular pancakes are also available.
Other foods include the festival’s homemade soups in several varieties, along with traditional festival items such as hot dogs hamburgers, funnel cakes, ice cream and more.
The weekend’s event schedule includes: Saturday, Sept. 18 — 11:15 a.m., Bits and Pieces, Civil War era music; 1 p.m., Patsy Cline tribute with Cathi Rhodes and Eric Harris; 3:30 p.m., Echo Valley, Americana and Celtic music, and 5:30 p.m., Conflict at the Homestead. Sunday, Sept. 19 — 11:30 a.m., SuperMoon String Trio, bluegrass music; 2 p.m., The Martin Sisters, champion fiddlers performing Western swing music with guitar and bass, and 4:30 p.m., Conflict at the Homestead.
Admission to the festival is $4 (cash only) free to children under 12. An ATM is available at the festival.
For more information, visit www.flaxscutching.org or the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.