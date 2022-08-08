A strong storm system slowly moved through Westmoreland County Friday evening, unleashing a torrential downpour throughout Unity Township.
The rainfall, at least 1.5 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, caused area creeks to overflow and forced multiple road closures due to standing water shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.
The American Red Cross indicated residents from at least 50 homes were displaced in the Latrobe area, primarily in the village of Dorothy in Unity Township. The heavy rainfall quickly flooded low-lying areas and poured into basements at homes along Creekside Lane and Forest Avenue.
At least a half dozen water rescue teams from various municipalities assisted with evacuations.
Dangerous flash flood waters forced temporary closures of multiple roadways, including Marguerite Lake Road south of U.S. Route 30, and Beatty County Road, north of Route 30.
Initial reports also indicated severe flooding near occupied vehicles and houses surrounded by floodwaters in the Dryridge area of Unity Township.
By 7 p.m., state Route 130 near Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department was flooded in addition to White School Road. Kings Nursery Road in Unity Township was also reported flooded.
Dryridge Fire Department Chief Rich Levay said his department responded to at least 60 calls between Friday evening into Saturday.
“That’s easily the worst flooding I’ve seen,” Levay said.
While the majority of the calls were for flooded basements, at least two motorists were stuck on White School Road in addition to a resident trapped at a Bailey Farm Road residence.
The property had both a vehicle bridge and pedestrian bridge, both of which were washed away by floodwaters. The resident reportedly had water on the first floor up to her knees.
“We also had a guy in a vehicle trying to pass through on the road right in front of our station (on White School Road),” Levay said. “When he couldn’t cross the road, he got out of the vehicle and was swept in the water toward a 4-inch pipe. Thankfully we were being assisted at the time by Mutual, and their guys went down and got him, otherwise he would’ve been in a lot of trouble.”
PennDOT crews have already made temporary repairs to Route 130 and White School Road, two roadways adversely affected by floodwaters, according to Levay. Additionally, a sinkhole formed in a driveway at 270 White School Road, Unity Township.
Latrobe, Unity Township, and the surrounding areas were under a flash flood warning until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Twitter account.
Facebook was inundated with storm photos and videos, including the evacuation of Naser Foods supermarket off of Route 130 in Pleasant Unity.
Various videos online show the area around Naser Foods underwater as nearby Humphreys Run overflowed into the parking lot and across Route 130. Initial reports indicated over a foot of standing water inside the business. Several people had to be evacuated due to the fast-moving floodwaters.
A van parked near Naser Foods was washed upside down by the floodwaters.
Members of the Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department worked for hours to sweep away debris left behind by the floodwaters.
Many residents nearby reported flooded basements. Dozens of residents are still displaced due to flood damage to their homes.
On Saturday, Unity Township crews were seen in the area utilizing heavy equipment to remove uprooted trees and other debris that littered the area in the floodwaters’ aftermath.
The Red Cross assisted over a dozen displaced residents Friday night from the village of Dorothy as they were transported to a New Stanton hotel. The Red Cross also opened an emergency shelter at the Pitt-Greensburg campus. Overnight accommodations are available there at 504 University Court, Building A-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.