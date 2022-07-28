On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Latrobe welcomes visitors of all ages to wear their best flamingo gear and get their bingo daubers ready while shopping at a selection of Latrobe’s downtown merchant locations for this month’s Flamingo Bingo Shop Hop Night.
Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can enjoy some dance worthy tunes by DJ Dark Shark in the downtown Latrobe Parklet, located at the corner of Main and Ligonier streets, special savings at a selection of participating downtown Latrobe merchant locations, and play a game of Flamingo Bingo for the chance to win festive flamingo prizes as well as two tickets to Latrobe Art Center’s Yellow Tie Gala. In addition to calling “bingo,” shoppers will also have the opportunity to test their luck in a 50/50 running all evening and participate in a limbo contest from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the downtown Latrobe Parklet. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
Participating Latrobe merchants include:
- Latrobe Art Center
- Ricolita’s Café
- The Paper Heart
- Eclectique
- Green Goddess
- Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats
- 512 Coffee & Ice Cream
- Rose Style Shoppe
- GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center
- Ground Zero
- Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices
Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will also be open for dining throughout the evening.
“Flamingo Bingo is one of our most fun shop hop themes. We like to think of this particular shop hop as a downtown summer party,” said Emily Pasqualino, founder of Latrobe Shop Hop Nights. “With the addition of the festive tropical style music from DJ Dark Shark and the limbo contest, it’s sure to be a fun evening in Latrobe.”
To successfully play Flamingo Bingo, shoppers will visit any participating location during the designated timeframe and look for that location’s displayed bingo letter. Once a shopper gets a bingo, completed bingo cards must be submitted to the Shop Hop information table located in the downtown Latrobe Parklet by the end of the event at 7 p.m. A drawing will be done from the submitted bingo cards on Thursday, Aug. 4, to determine the winner of the flamingo-themed prizes and the Yellow Tie Gala tickets.
For additional information on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Flamingo Bingo, email the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
