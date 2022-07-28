On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Latrobe welcomes visitors of all ages to wear their best flamingo gear and get their bingo daubers ready while shopping at a selection of Latrobe’s downtown merchant locations for this month’s Flamingo Bingo Shop Hop Night.

Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can enjoy some dance worthy tunes by DJ Dark Shark in the downtown Latrobe Parklet, located at the corner of Main and Ligonier streets, special savings at a selection of participating downtown Latrobe merchant locations, and play a game of Flamingo Bingo for the chance to win festive flamingo prizes as well as two tickets to Latrobe Art Center’s Yellow Tie Gala. In addition to calling “bingo,” shoppers will also have the opportunity to test their luck in a 50/50 running all evening and participate in a limbo contest from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the downtown Latrobe Parklet. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.

