Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered state flags at all Pennsylvania facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff to honor a Latrobe native and longtime Greensburg firefighter who died last week.
Richard A. Fry, 77, of Greensburg, formerly of Latrobe, died Thursday, June 24.
According to his obituary, he was a dedicated member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. 7, where he joined December 1972 and served as past president, and currently served as vice president, house committee and was on the board of control. He was also a member of the Westmoreland County Firemen’s Association, Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Association, Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association, Pennsylvania State Firemen’s Association Over the Hill Gang, former member of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, and former member of the St. Vincent Volunteer Fire Department.
Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Greater Greensburg Sewage Authority and had also been employed by Brown Boveri. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. today in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg.
Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg, Honor Guard. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department plans to conduct a service 7 p.m. today in the funeral home.
Wolf’s order notes that state flags will remain lowered until Fry’s funeral.
