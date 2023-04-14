The raising of a flag Thursday morning at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital was a simple act but it carried a powerful message:
Donation saves lives.
Thursday’s flag raising was one of many across western Pennsylvania this month – a celebration of National Donate Life Month.
Excela Health joined the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) to raise awareness about organ, tissue and cornea donation. The event was also used to encourage donor registration throughout the month.
Heather Hatcher, a double lung and kidney recipient, spoke at the ceremony about what organ donation means to her.
“You’re giving somebody a second chance,” Hatcher said. “To give somebody life again, whether it be six months, a year, 10 years, 20 years, it’s just, words are hard to describe it.”
Hatcher, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was 3 months old, said she will forever be grateful to her donors, Nikki and Lauren, who have allowed her to return to a normal life after more than eight years.
More than 100,000 people across the United States are awaiting an organ transplant. About 7,000 of them are right here in Pennsylvania, according to CORE.
Angie Hockman, a professional services liaison with CORE, said the team of surgeons, nurses and professional staff in the Excela Health system have done a tremendous job helping give those in need a second chance at life.
Just last year, seven lives were saved through organ donation with another 50 people regaining their eyesight through cornea donations. On top of that, more than 2,000 patients have been healed through tissue donations, Hockman said.
“If you ever skipped a stone across a pond and watched as the ripples spread in all directions, just like those ripples on a pond, the impact of organ donation spreads far and wide, bringing hope to so many people,” Hockman said.
While donation means hope for one patient and their family, it can also mean despair for another, said Maryann Singley, vice president of patient care services at Excela Health.
“We witness and participate in the highs and lows of life with our patients and our patients’ families,” Singley said. “We do see the despair of the family losing a loved one at the end of a patient’s life.
“But we also share and witness the peace and the joy of providing the gift of life to others.”
Baylee Riggle, a nurse and CORE representative at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, said seeing both sides of the donation process is a “privilege.”
“I really didn’t see it from this perspective until I took over the role and saw how many donations can save the lives of people’s loved ones,” Riggle said.
The effect of just one organ donor can be wide. According to CORE, eight lives can be saved by one individual donor.
Along with organs like the heart and liver, patients can also benefit from donated tissue, heart valves and even bones.
“Like ripples on a pond. Even one action can create a significant impact,” Hockman said.
Those interested in becoming a donor can find more information and register on CORE’s website at core.org/register.
Riggle said those thinking of becoming an organ donor should think about the benefit.
“You are saving the lives of someone else,” Riggle said.
For Hatcher, an organ donor is someone special.
“I encourage everyone to be someone’s hero,” Hatcher said. “Choose organ donation.”
