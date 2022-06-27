The annual Five Star Trail Poker Run is returning to the traditional format Saturday, July 16, starting at Lynch Field in Greensburg.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event will start at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $25 for pre-registered participants; day-of registration is $30.
The Poker Run is not a race, nor do you need to know how to play poker; it is two fun events in one. Participants can choose a four-mile walk or a 12-mile bike ride; or adjust the distance according to your needs. Participants will choose a playing card from a deck of cards at each of five checkpoints along the trail. Upon finishing the event, each participant will have assembled a full poker hand. The top three poker hands will receive a trophy and a special prize package.
The Poker Run also features a door prize giveaway after the event, light refreshments, a 50/50 drawing, and a historic Poker Run T-shirt display. There will also be fun activities the whole family can enjoy.
Business sponsorships are also available at various levels including: Platinum Event Sponsor for $500, Gold Community Business Sponsor for $300, Silver Trailside Table Sponsor for $150, and Bronze Prize Sponsor. Please call 724-830-3968 if you are interested in being an event sponsor.
The Five Star Trail Chapter has partnered again with the Westmoreland Heritage Trail Chapter to host the Poker Run Saturday, July 16, and all proceeds from this event will benefit the two trail chapters.
Participants can choose which trail group they would like their entry fees to be credited towards. To receive a registration form, please call the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
