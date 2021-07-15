The 22nd annual Five Star Trail Poker Run is taking a “do it yourself” approach again in 2021. Bike, walk or jog on your own to support the Five Star and Westmoreland Heritage Trails on Saturday, July 17.
Registration cost is $20 and includes an athletic performance T-shirt. Pre-register by mailing a registration form available on the event website, or register the day of the event at the T-shirt booth, located at the Huff Avenue Access Area in South Greensburg from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the maintenance and upkeep of the Five Star and Westmoreland Heritage Trails.
There will be no cards or scoring this year; start and finish where it is convenient for you. Door prizes will be drawn the week after the event. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Participants will have an additional chance to win door prizes by submitting a photo or selfie to ljones@co.westmoreland.pa.us. Submitted photos will be posted online as part of the 2021 Poker Run album.
Event proceeds will benefit trail chapters of the Five Star Trail Chapter and Westmoreland Heritage Trail Chapter.
Participants can choose which trail group they would like their entry fees to be credited towards. To receive a registration form, call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
Business sponsorships are available at various levels. Call 724-830-3962 if you are interested in being an event sponsor. This year’s patrons and sponsors include: Mains Chiropractic, Turik’s Electric, Angelo and Friends, Bill and Barb Botti, Design 3 Architecture, The Neill Family, Product Evaluation Systems, Inc., Jim and Jackie Timko, Doggie Paws & Kitty Claws Grooming Spa, Gene and Sue Leonard, Nature’s Way Market, Seton Hill University, Flat Tire Bike Shop, and Blue Sky Design Company.
