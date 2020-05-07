Five more people — an inmate and four women who allegedly acted as outside sources — have been charged in connection with an alleged year-long scheme to smuggle drugs into Westmoreland County Prison using fake legal mail.
Authorities allege the women sent fake legal mail soaked in synthetic marijuana to inmates at the prison and passed the men papers containing the drug when they were at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg for court hearings.
Demetra Monike Franklin, 46, of Pittsburgh; Whitney J. Sumpter, 32, of Homestead; Lauren Sydney Banks, 22, of Jeannette; and Sandra Gonzalez-Morales, 23, of New Kensington were charged Wednesday with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses.
Donald Tyree Smith, 33, of Pittsburgh was charged Tuesday with similar offenses. He is the 10th inmate accused in connection with the operation.
Jail officials were tipped off to the alleged drug smuggling ring’s activities by a piece of paper found in the Westmoreland County Prison library.
Corrections officers at the start of 2019 began listening in on inmates’ phone calls and intercepting mail after finding the paper detailing the scheme.
The prison began providing inmates with photocopies of personal mail rather than the original documents beginning in June 2018 over concerns that papers could be soaked in synthetic marijuana, or K2.
According to criminal complaints, following the change in the mail system, the “inmates switched to a scheme where it is shipping in supposedly legal mail.”
County Detective James Williams in court documents alleged that inmates would contact people outside the prison to arrange for papers soaked with K2 to be mailed to the prison or delivered to them in person during court appearances.
According to investigators, the fake legal mail was marked with the return address of a Pittsburgh attorney who didn’t have any clients at the Westmoreland County Prison.
Prison warden John Walton said legal mail is considered privileged and is not photocopied. Walton said he now verifies with attorneys that they sent documents to inmates at the Hempfield Township facility before legal correspondence is passed along to the inmates.
The new charges Tuesday and Wednesday bring the total number of people charged in connection with the alleged operation to 15.
Tywan Devante David, 22, of Pittsburgh was arraigned Monday on charges of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses.
Five others are awaiting arraignment on similar charges: Tarrae William Johnson, 28, of SCI-Greene; Shaquille Edward Pollard, 27, of SCI-Albion; Derrick Lamont Hart, 51, of Pittsburgh; Bari Coleman, 28, of Pittsburgh and Takeya Shantail Woods, 24, of Jeannette.
Four inmates — three at Westmoreland County Prison and one at SCI-Greene — were charged last month in connection with the investigation. Stefan Shane Houser, 30, of Vandergrift; Dameon Jerod Hill, 30, of Pittsburgh, and Maurice Patrick Williams, 25, of Jeannette at Westmoreland County Prison, and Sammie Edward Lane Jr., 31, an inmate at SCI-Greene, were all charged with corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and related offenses.
