Five Latrobe area veterans were told that Saturday’s dinner at American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 was to welcome statewide Legion Riders who ended their Thursday and Friday ride in town.
About 100 bikers rolled into Latrobe at the end of the ride, and many stayed on for what was more than a meet and greet social. The evening was planned for Blankets of Honor (BOH) to surprise the veterans with recognition for their service to their country.
The men were nominated by Don Truxal, president of the local post’s Legion Riders, and his wife Cindy.
“We talked to our group and decided that we wanted to honor five of our veterans,” she said. “They all served and they all did something special.”
The honorees are Earl W. Penrose Jr., Howard “Oz” Austraw, Thomas Fink, Ronald Kinsey and John Goldberg, who is the commander of Post 515. The awards were presented by Manuel “Manny” Acuna of Elizabethtown, CEO of BOH, who in 2020 spearheaded the founding of the nonprofit. He was inspired to do so after being the recipient of a Quilts of Valor Foundation award that since 2003 has honored 300,000 veterans with handmade patriotic-themed quilts.
At that time, he was chaplain of Marietta Legion Riders, Chapter 466, and brainstormed with fellow members to form a committee to honor veterans, Gold Star Families and first responders. Their mission statement is consistent with the charity work of Legion Riders, which was founded in 1993 by members of Post 396 in Garden City, Michigan. More than 110,000 members in 2,000 chapters raise money to benefit children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes and severely wounded veterans.
“Even with COVID going on, we handed out about 40 blankets in 2020,” said Dave Chobanoff, BOH’s chief marketing officer and one of the founders. “We have done over 150 presentations. Right now with Saturday’s event, that will be 29 for this year.”
They’ve made presentations at American Legion and VFW posts, at public events, in private homes and even bedside in hospitals.
Instead of handmade quilts, they present recipients with queen size fleece blankets with the appropriate logos of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
They were just what Acuna wanted when he saw them for sale.
“I brought the credit card up to $7,000,” he told the Bulletin. “When my wife Kim saw the bill, she asked what it was about. And she has not only been at my side and walks with me through this whole thing, she also holds my hand.”
Acuna served in the military twice, the first from 1981-86 with the U.S. Marines. He was among those housed in two buildings in Beirut, Lebanon, that were struck by suicide bombers in 1983. Honorably discharged, he wanted to reenlist after the terrorist attack in 2001. But the Marines wouldn’t take him unless he repeated boot camp. Then 39, he said no to that and instead enlisted in the U.S. Army when they waived boot camp. He retired in 2015.
“It’s very cool to see what these gentlemen have done for their country and where they served,” Don Truxal said about the recipients on Saturday.
Penrose, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, served in the Vietnam War. His awards include a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal-Korea, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar, Two Overseas Bars, one Service Stripe and a Purple Heart.
“This is great,” he said after receiving the blanket. “I am honored, and I am at a loss for words.”
Austraw, a specialist 4, traveled around Vietnam as a combat medic with the 1st Cavalry of the U.S. Army. Acuna praised the combat medics who often risked their own safety to tend to the wounded.
Austraw was surprised to receive the recognition.
“It’s an unbelievable honor,” he said.
Fink, a private first class with the U.S. Marines, was stationed in San Diego and received a Vietnam Camp Medal for his service in Vietnam. He was also a member of the Civil Service.
“I didn’t know anything about this,” he said about the honor. “My daughter told me that I had to go, and she said that she wasn’t going to tell me what it was about.”
Kinsey, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, served in Fiji and Korea during the Korean War. He was the recipient of a Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Medal and Korean Service Medal.
“This is an unbelievable surprise,” he said about the Blanket of Honor.
Goldberg, a private first class in the Marines, served two tours in Vietnam and received a Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Metal.
“I’m very proud to have served with some very good men,” he said.
In addition to the blankets, the honorees received framed certificates and Challenge Coins that were inspired by coins that officers often slip into the hands of lower ranking service members. Acuna designed this coin to represent the people who are honored, with likenesses of people that he knows.
BOH volunteers have presented blankets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, California and Wisconsin.
“Manny’s mission is to have squadrons form in every state, and our mission is to blanket every veteran,” Chobanoff said. “I have been to 90% of the presentations, and once you’ve been to one, it’s a feeling that you can’t explain. The sensation of knowing that you are affecting someone’s life right in front of you is an awesome and rewarding experience.”
The ceremony on Saturday began with a prayer and with Acuna repeating BOH’s motto that “You are not forgotten.”
“Those aren’t just words,” he said. “You are truly not forgotten.”
For more information, check out Blankets of Honor on Facebook and YouTube (all the presentations are posted) and at blanketsofhonor.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.