He’s had a senior year like no other.
Colton Elliott, a senior at Ligonier Valley High School and the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, decided he wanted to learn a trade during his last year of high school, so he enrolled in the Welding Technology program as a senior. That decision, it turns out, has changed his life.
The first-year EWCTC student is attending full days at the school to receive a full education in the program, taught by Keith Tuk, who said Elliott has excelled at every turn.
He also called him “enthusiastic, determined and outstanding.”
That is one of the reasons the school named Elliott the school’s Student of the Month, and presented him with the award at the Joint Operating Committee’s April meeting Wednesday.
Elliott, it seems, not only has an aptitude for welding, but an interest as well. Which is why the senior became inspired to interview for the Plumbers and Pipefitters’ Local #354 and hopes to be accepted into their apprenticeship, embark on a career as a union welder, and eventually open his own shop.
“Although he’s only been in the program for a year, Colton has proven himself to be an excellent welder, a good problem-solver, and a conscientious student who has a true interest in learning his craft,” said Tuk.
Tuk said Elliott is unique.
“I’ve never come across a student with his acumen to pick up on things as quickly as he has,” added Tuk.
Elliott is a member of the school’s SkillsUSA team and the National Technical Honor Society. He also is a volunteer firefighter in Ligonier.
Although Elliott was celebrated at the JOC meeting, he wasn’t the only outstanding student recognized. In addition, the JOC board welcomed three of the five EWCTC students who placed in the top three of their disciplines at the SkillsUSA State competition this year. They are Shane Tomb of Greater Latrobe, who took first place in Technical Computer Applications, and the team of Ceili Kail of Greater Latrobe and Emily McMillen of Derry Area, who placed third in Digital Cinema with their RomCom video on COVID-19.
Also placing, but not able to attend the JOC meeting, were Brandon Kuhns of Derry Area, who placed second in Computer Programming, and Hunter Menear of Greater Latrobe, who placed third in Carpentry.
Tomb, as the first place winner, will be moving on to the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, in June.
Also, EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer shared that four EWCTC students are being honored by the Greater Latrobe and Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce for Excellence in Education, which recognizes top graduating seniors from local high schools, honoring them with a banquet at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse. The scholars have to rank in the top 5% of their graduating class.
The EWCTC students being honored include James Goshorn and Autumn Pavlik of Greater Latrobe, along with Alyssa Jordan and Marissa Weimer of Derry Area.
Goshorn plans to attend St. Vincent College to study computer science. Pavlik plans to continue working as a stylist for B & B Beauty Bar and to attend Westmoreland County Community College in pursuit of an associate’s degree in business.
Jordan’s future plans include continuing to work as a designer in marketing. Weimer plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing and then a master’s degree as a nurse practitioner.
During the meeting, the JOC approved the following:
- 2022-23 school calendar;
- One-year agreements with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for accounting software at a cost of $9,524 – a $215 increase from the current year – and for student information software at a cost of $8,675 – a $116 increase from the current year;
- Authorization to participate in joint purchasing activities of the Westmoreland County Schools Natural Gas Consortium with KeyTex Energy to act as agent during procurement process and making Nicole Zavatsky, business manager, as the authorized representative and Todd Weimer, administrative director, as alternate;
- Continued membership in the Pennsylvania School Board Association, which includes policy maintenance, effective July 1 to June 30, 2023;
- List of items for disposition consisting of obsolete inventory items offering them to students, member districts or private disposal;
- Renewal of three-year agreement with Republic Services at a cost of $500 per month for waste pick-up and $517 per call for roll-off services;
- Spend $21,000 in contingency funds for boiler repairs;
- Spend $8,000 in Capital Reserve funds for installation of air conditioning in the newly remodeled Special Education office;
- Bylaws for the EWCTC’s Occupational Advisory committees;
- Acceptance of the 2021-22 Perkins Secondary Local Application Compliance Review Report;
- Resignation of James Shawley, custodian, effective July 1.
In his report, Weimer shared that students from various programs went on a number of field trips, including:
- Students from the school’s Construction Trades, Masonry, and Plumbing/HVAC programs toured PNC Park in Pittsburgh April 19;
- Fifty students from Automotive Technology and Collision Repair traveled to New Village Institute in Blairsville to learn about post-secondary opportunities;
- Students from Allied Health will visit UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to learn about career opportunities April 29;
- The Bots IQ Team will be competing at the Cal U Convocation Center April 29.
Weimer also reported the school’s annual blood drive was held April 22, and 25 units of blood products were collected, which will save up to 75 lives.
He also shared that the school received the following donations: $800 from PPG Chapter Foundation to the Bots IQ Team; nuts, bolts, washers and sundry parts (valued at $101.34) from The Fastener Shop to the Bots IQ Team, and a 2007 Nissan Maxima (with an estimated value of $500) to the Automotive Technology and Collision Repair programs by Jeff Rosensteel.
In addition, he reminded JOC members there are two events coming up soon.
First, a car show is planned for May 14 with all proceeds benefiting the automotive and collision repair programs. Registration opens at 11 a.m. ($10 per vehicle) and admission is free for all spectators, but donations are welcomed. There will be awards, raffles, food and drinks, and more.
Also, the EWCTC Senior Recognition Ceremony will be held 7 p.m. May 23 at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium.
The next JOC meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 25 at the EWCTC multi-purpose room.
