From the time he visited the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum when he was a kid, Richie Hrvinak knew what he wanted to be — an airline pilot.
And now, thanks to the Donald “Doc” Giffin Aviation Scholarship, the 19-year-old is one step closer to his dream.
Hrvinak of Plum was the first recipient of the scholarship, a collaboration between Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Spirit Airlines, and started his internship, which will give him a firsthand look at the airline industry, back in May.
“I’ve got my foot in the door,” said Hrvinak. “It’s super exciting. It’s amazing.”
Hrvinak was excited to learn he was the first recipient of the scholarship.
“I mean I was shocked when I found out I was the first one,” said Hrvinak. “I’m happy to work in Latrobe — it’s like working in a family environment.”
As part of the internship, Hrvinak is taking a class this month through Spirit Airlines. The class, normally held in Fort Lauderdale, is being offered virtually.
Some of the jobs Hrvinak has gotten the opportunity to do at the Unity Township airport have included what’s known as “above wing” duties — checking in and greeting customers at the service counter, assist with baggage operations, performing gate operations and flight closeouts and much more.
The second part of the internship entailed “below wing” duties, like loading and unloading baggage, marshaling the aircraft, which requires working closely with other personnel to ensure a safe path for the aircraft, jet bridge, vehicles, equipment and employees, and cleaning and servicing cabin interiors.
So far, Hvrinak said his favorite duty will probably surprise most people.
“Believe it or not, it’s cleaning the airplane. I love it because I’m a huge plane geek,” said Hvrinak.
Hvrinak is a sophomore at Western Michigan University, where he has already begun his pilot training and is getting ready to apply for a flight spot this upcoming fall. This internship will help his chances.
“This whole internship, it has been a wonderful experience. I’m glad I got the opportunity to work with Gabe, Michelle and the rest of the Latrobe airport team.”
For the airport and the airline, this scholarship and internship opportunity is an important way to get young people involved and excited about careers in the aviation industry, which has been struggling even prior to the pilot shortage exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s very important to get young people interested in aviation and an opportunity for a career in aviation,” said Hrvinak.
Although he still has some years of education and training ahead of him, Hvrinak is already thinking about the future and he shared that he’s interested in working as a pilot for a large commercial carrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.