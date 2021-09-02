The first seasons for most Pennsylvania hunters opened Wednesday, Sept. 1, when hunting Canada geese and mourning doves becomes legal. Hunting a few species, like groundhogs, coyotes and others, is legal year-round.
The early season for Canada geese opens statewide — except for a small area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. In most of the state, hunters may kill eight geese a day throughout the season, which closes Sept. 25.
For mourning doves, the first segment of hunting seasons runs through Nov. 26 with hunters permitted to harvest 15 doves per day.
Wednesday also was the opener for seasons for a few wetland bird species not widely hunted, like gallinules, Virginia rails and sora rails. The season runs through Nov. 20 with a daily limit of 20.
Falconry seasons for those hunting with trained birds of prey also opened on squirrels, bobwhite quail, ruffed grouse, cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hares and ring-necked pheasants. The season will continue through March 31.
In addition to groundhogs and coyotes, species with open hunting seasons that close only a few days each year includes opossums, striped skunks, weasels, starlings and English sparrows.
Next on the hunting calendar for 2021-22 will be the early segment of the season for squirrels, which will run Sept. 11-Nov. 26, including a special season for junior hunters Sept. 11-25. The daily harvest limit on squirrels is six.
