The inaugural Guardian Angel Appeal, a six-week virtual fundraising campaign by the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Greensburg, shattered every goal set by raising $233,950.
The campaign honored Heroes of Hope — those who continued contributing to the community amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“There’s no way I could express how amazed I am at the success of the campaign, not because of any doubts about the generosity of the people of the Diocese, but about the reality of the situation, that we went out to ask for support in the middle of a pandemic,” said Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, managing director of Catholic Charities. “I think it literally says (Diocese of Greensburg parishioners) are always mindful of their responsibility as followers of Jesus Christ to care for the people God has placed in our lives.”
Heather Rady, director of community relations and special events for Catholic Charities, also was pleased.
“This is just phenomenal, truly,” she said. “I am over the moon. Overall, this was just far more wonderful than we even expected.”
Initially, modest goals were set as the campaign kicked off Oct. 2 — first $25,000, then $100,000. An anonymous donor offered to match $25,000 in donations. Then, the campaign received an anonymous donation of $100,000, and a goal to raise $200,000 was set.
Msgr. Riffle admitted that the $100,000 donation was a boost to the campaign, but he was impressed with all of the donations that were received.
“Obviously, it was a game-changer, but it shows us the depth of an individual’s commitment to the work that Jesus has entrusted to us for the poor,” he said. “I would like to believe each and every person regardless of what they gave has the same motivation and dedication.”
Funds raised will help to continue the charitable works of Catholic Charities for people in Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties, regardless of their faith who may be struggling to afford necessities such as food, utilities, fuel and baby items.
“Every year, we use all of the money that comes in, so it’s not like we’re storing up money from past years,” Msgr. Riffle said. “We’ve used it all as it has come in, so this year is no different and I expect, given the climate going forward, that that will also be the case this year; that we’ll be able to use it and put it where it’s most needed.”
The Guardian Angel Appeal was launched as part of the Diocese of Greensburg’s ongoing response to COVID-19. Not only was this virtual event held in lieu of three annual fundraisers that are a tradition, but it also honored those who are giving back during the pandemic. The Heroes of Hope honored were:
• Dr. Heather Walker, assistant director of emergency medicine, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, parishioner of St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe;
• Cathy Duez, treasurer, Tri-City Meals on Wheels, parishioner of Ascension Parish, Jeannette;
• Jeff Peterinelli, firefighter, Greensburg VFD, parishioner of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, and a Grand Knight for Knights of Columbus Council 1480;
• Joe Rice, principal, Aquinas Academy, parishioner of Christ the King Parish, Leechburg;
• Ashley Chappell, Mutual Aid EMT, parishioner of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg;
• Anne Kovalcik and Debbie Sorce, parishioners of Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, for a project through the church in which wedding gowns are repurposed for infants who are seriously ill to be baptized at the hospital.
“My goal as a volunteer fireman is to go out and help people who have had tragedies, who have had fires, loss of loved ones,” Peterinelli said. “That’s the big thing in the fire service. We give back to the community, not only in fighting fires, but in charitable donations. If someone needs something, we’ll try and help you out.”
Rice admitted to being humbled and honored to be considered one of the Heroes of Hope.
“As I looked at all of the other Heroes of Hope, I could not believe that someone thought that I was worthy of being included with that group,” he said. “I only hope that I have represented the group well, and that we were able to do something good for Catholic Charities and people of the area.”
Catholic Charities continues to accept donations this holiday season, as the appeal page will remain active at www.ccharitiesgreensburg.org. Also, checks can be made out to Catholic Charities, 711 East Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA. 15601. Heroes of Hope should be notated in the memo line so the donation goes to the Guardian Angel Appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.