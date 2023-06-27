Mark Bellissimo, 19, of Greensburg (Unity Township), recently landed the first Donald “Doc” Giffin Aviation Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded by the Westmoreland County Airport Authority to individuals seeking careers in the aviation industry and provides them with $1,000 to be used toward continuing their aviation education.
A 2023 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Bellissimo is now enrolled at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, where he will focus on aircraft mechanics and electronics.
He has worked “about a year” at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township as a guest services agent for Latrobe Airline Services.
“It has been a very good experience,” Bellissimo said. “It provides good experience and an introduction to the aviation field.”
Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo congratulated Bellissimo and thanked him for his efforts.
“Mark has done a fantastic job,” Monzo said.
