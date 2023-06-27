Bellissimo earns first ‘Doc’ Giffin Aviation Scholarship

Mark Bellissimo, a 2023 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, recently landed the first Donald “Doc” Giffin Aviation Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded by the Westmoreland County Airport Authority to individuals seeking careers in the aviation industry. Bellissimo is shown here with Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Mark Bellissimo, 19, of Greensburg (Unity Township), recently landed the first Donald “Doc” Giffin Aviation Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded by the Westmoreland County Airport Authority to individuals seeking careers in the aviation industry and provides them with $1,000 to be used toward continuing their aviation education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.