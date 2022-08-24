Ligonier Valley School District Superintendent Timothy Kantor is excited to start the new year. While administrators, buildings and grounds staff, guidance counselors, and secretaries have been preparing on campus all summer for the August 29 start date, teachers returned to the buildings on Monday, and learners have just a couple of days left of the Summer of 2022.

“We are ready and excited to start the new year,” said Kantor. “I am also excited to see how our young administrative team works with our teachers to provide learning opportunities for our kids.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.