Ligonier Valley School District Superintendent Timothy Kantor is excited to start the new year. While administrators, buildings and grounds staff, guidance counselors, and secretaries have been preparing on campus all summer for the August 29 start date, teachers returned to the buildings on Monday, and learners have just a couple of days left of the Summer of 2022.
“We are ready and excited to start the new year,” said Kantor. “I am also excited to see how our young administrative team works with our teachers to provide learning opportunities for our kids.”
Kantor said the district identified a few years ago that sharing the great things happening in the district was not one of the strengths. “That changed when we hired Mr. (Joseph) Skura and identified his experience in journalism,” said the Superintendent. “As you have probably noticed, we will use that experience to tell our story and share the new of our great learners and teachers throughout the year.”
Earlier this summer, the LVSD school board voted to return to a standard grading scale. Kantor said the grading scale puts the kids on an even playing field within the county for scholarships and aligns LVSD’s grading scale with the 36 dual enrollment opportunities at the high school.
Along with the change to the grading scale and some cosmetic upgrades to some of the buildings and classrooms, there are also some new faces and new programs coming into fruition throughout the district.
Ligonier Valley
High School
Principal Rachel Kurdziel noted that a new floor has been installed in the cafeteria and the gymnasium has been repainted. “Both of these projects serve to highlight our school spirit with an infusion of Ligonier Valley red and black, and we are excited for our learners and community members to enjoy the results,” she said.
“Although we will miss our teachers who are now enjoying their retirements, we are pleased to welcome a number of new additions to our staff,” said Kurdziel. “We look forward to our new staff members and learners getting to know one another, and to all of the exciting contributions that we know they will bring with them.”
Learners at LVHS will continue with mentoring, clubs, and seminars this school year, with a slightly different schedule. “We hope to maximize learners’ experiences by providing opportunities for interest-based activities, goal-setting, and planning for the future,” Kurdziel enthused. Brett Marabito returns as assistant principal for the second year at the high school.
Ligonier Valley
Middle School
While the middle school is transitioning to a schedule that allows for more academic, social, and emotional experiences for learners based on their abilities and interests, Principal Paulina Burns has worked hard to make it happen.
“Our goal is for every learner to become an expert learner and maximize individual potential,” said Burns. “We are excited to welcome seven new staff members to our team. They will all bring different strengths to our programs.”
Burns said the new middle school schedule also offers teachers time to collaborate more and build lessons that are cross-curricular. “I am very excited that we are finally back to a normal school day after two challenging years,” Burns emphasized. “We have a lot to look forward to for the 22-23 school year. Thank you to the community for your continued support!”
Joining Burns this year as assistant principal is Maria Baumann, who is also energized for her new role and the new year.
“I am excited to be part of such an outstanding school district as the Ligonier Valley Middle School assistant principal,” said Baumann. “I got to see the amount of dedication in our administrative team and staff to prepare for the start of the school year. We are excited to open the doors to our learners and have a wonderful 2022-23 school year!”
Laurel Valley and
R.K. Mellon
Elementary Schools
Chris Theys, formerly principal of R.K. Mellon Elementary School, now serves as principal of both district elementary schools upon the retirement of Laurel Valley Elementary Principal Wayne Waugh. Theys is joined by Assistant Principal Bekki Anderson.
“I am excited about the new role of leading both elementary schools,” said Theys. “I look forward to working with Mrs. Anderson, our teachers, staff, learners, and community to continue to provide the best educational experiences for our learners.”
Anderson has a strong background in elementary education and leadership, and is happy to join the LVSD administrative team. She and Theys will rotate between the two elementary schools daily. “We both hope to make the transition as smooth as possible by bringing a positive attitude, open communication, and a clear vision,” said Anderson. “We look forward to a happy, safe, productive school year!”
Open house at both elementary schools will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 14 with picture day on Sept. 16 at RKM and Sept. 21 at LVE. Remember to only send a backpack, coat, mask (optional), lunch (if packing), and take-home folder with your learner. Please do not send additional items. Water bottle filling stations are available and learners may bring a water bottle. Morning drop-off will start at 8:55 a.m., and parents are asked not to drop their child off prior to this time and make sure not to park in the bus lane or walk their learners into the building.
Afternoon rider dismissal will be in two locations at 3:50 p.m. Please write a note for the office if you will be picking your child up from school. School personnel will call to confirm your note and let you know from which set of doors to pick up your learner(s).
Check your learner’s temperature at home. If it is 100 degrees or higher, please keep him or her home until his or her temperature is less than 100 degrees for 72 hours without the aid of medication.
School breakfast and lunch will be free this school year.
Ligonier Valley Athletics
Middle school football and cheerleading have already started, with girls’ basketball at the middle school beginning in October. High school fall sports are underway, with scrimmages beginning on Saturday and throughout this week. The golf teams have already competed in tournaments and regular season matches, and the marching band has had camp and will be playing proudly at Friday’s football game.
LVHS bocce will be the new winter sport this season and the newest addition to the offerings in Ligonier Valley Athletics. The athletic office has returned to its home in the hallway behind the gym and beside the official’s room and the weight room. Season passes will be sold at the season’s first athletic events. The passes are also available in the high school office and are $35 for adults, $25 for learners grades K-12, and free for seniors ages 65 and older. They cover all athletic events for the entire school year.
Homecoming will be held at the football game vs Steel Valley on Sept. 23, with senior night Friday, Oct. 28, as the football team hosts Derry Area.
The athletic director would like to extend thanks to all coaches and athletes as well as parents and the community for continued support of the programs. The recent Meet the Rams event was well attended and highlighted the fall sports and marching band. A similar event will be held for the winter and spring seasons.
Please remember not to park along the fence and gate at Weller Field on Friday evenings or around the fieldhouse, as those spaces are reserved for game personnel and handicapped parking. The marching band and The Herd will take their seats in the bleachers in the section closest to the concession stand.
Remember, athletic team schedules can be found at ligoniervalleyathletics.org.
