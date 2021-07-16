Westmoreland County commissioners made the firing of the county’s election bureau director official Thursday.
The firing was a necessary response to repeated mistakes made by JoAnn Sebastiani in the May primary, according to a statement released after the commissioners’ regular meeting.
It was the first time the three commissioners spoke publicly about the decision to terminate Sebastiani. The experience has resulted in the commissioners making some organizational changes as they move forward with the staffing of the election bureau.
“The county is confident that its decision to implement new administrative positions and safeguards is fully warranted and will result in operation efficiency and accuracy improvement in the election bureau,” commissioners said in a statement.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher said now that the firing has been approved, they have the freedom to make public comment on the situation. She pointed to the mistakes made in the office, like the media stories that a district judge race was left off of the ballot in four Mount Pleasant precincts and that a vacant seat on the Southmoreland School Board was also excluded from primary ballots.
“There were problems, mistakes in the office,” Thrasher said. “We decided to do a reorganization, to create a new system of checks and balances. Mistakes were made, and we are correcting them.”
In the spring, commissioners were forced to field questions on a series of issues surrounding the department, including the late issuance of mail-in ballots, delays to post-election results and confusion over write-in winner announcements of many races.
According to Commissioner Sean Kertes, they gave Sebastiani several chances to correct the issues. They even placed public works director Greg McCloskey in the office to serve as her deputy. McCloskey was again placed in the office last month after Sebastiani was suspended. He continues to serve as interim director.
Sebastiani, 63, had served with the county for five years as deputy in the county’s tax office when she was hired to lead the election bureau last August.
According to Kertes, the commissioner offered Sebastiani three other jobs within the county, but that she never responded.
At Thursday’s public meeting, commissioners unanimously approved her firing has part of a large group of personnel moves, including hiring of dozens of employees, as well as resignations and retirements.
Last month, commissioners approved a reorganization of the office that included the creation of three middle management positions. So far, two of those managers have already been hired and a third is pending, according to Alexis Bevan, the county’s human resources director.
A search for Sebastiani’s replacement is currently underway. Bevan said the county has received 10 applicants so far. Interviews could begin as early as next week.
