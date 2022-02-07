Have you ever wondered who’s the “Nick” in nickname, or why it’s a “cow” in the pasture but “beef” on the plate? Or who to blame for the headaches of English spelling? Come sit down for a cup of tea and a tasty treat while taking part in a casual conversation about the fascinating quirks of language history at Compass Inn Museum.
Cornell graduate Dr. Emily Barth will discuss the exciting topic of linguistics with all in attendance.
“Histories and Mysteries of Language” will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 24, March 10, March 24, and April 7, at the museum, 1386 Route 30 East, Laughlintown. Each separate date will discuss a new topic in linguistics and does not require previous attendance.
These “Fireside Chats” will be a continuing series at Compass Inn Museum where experts on diverse topics will sit down with guests to talk about their field of study. Barth works as the head museum interpreter at Compass Inn Museum and will help kick off this series of historical inquiry.
“We are beyond excited to have the opportunity to showcase the diverse knowledge of our qualified staff members here at Compass Inn Museum,” said Theresa Gay Rohall, Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s executive director.
“Language is a historical artifact that we use every day. I’m looking forward to sharing this unique historical topic with a new audience,” added Barth.
General admission costs $5. This event is recommended for adults only due to the complex nature of the topic. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event on location, by phone or at www.eventbrite.com/e/fireside-chats-histories-and-mysteries-of-language-tickets-252188571807.
For more information, visit www.compassinn.org or call the museum at 724-238-6818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.