Firefighters from multiple fire departments were working to control two fires burning in wooded areas at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Thursday night.
Park officials told WTAE-TV (Channel 4) that the fires are burning at opposite ends of the park and the first fire was discovered around 5 p.m.
A spokesperson from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources said the first fire was near Dunbar Road, while a second fire near Victoria Flats and Rock Spring Road was estimated to have spread to more than 200 acres.
Both fires were in remote areas of the park, and no homes were in jeopardy, according to park operations manager Kenneth Bisbee, who told the news station that no injuries had been reported as of late Thursday. It is unclear how the fires started.
