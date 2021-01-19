Area firefighters were busy Friday morning, responding to two fires within a span of hours in Derry Township.
The first blaze was reported at a home on the 600 block of Pizza Barn Road shortly before 4 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to emergency officials, and firefighters from Bradenville, Derry, Blairsville, New Alexandria, Youngstown, Latrobe, Black Lick and Darlington had the fire under control within about an hour. No one was home at the time of the fire, according to the Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
As that blaze was being controlled, a fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in a garage on the 100 block of Flowers Road, not far from Keystone State Park.
Firefighters from New Alexandria, Derry, Crabtree, Lloydsville, Forbes Road, Hannastown and White Valley were summoned to the scene and and had the fire under control within about 30 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation at that fire scene, fire officials said.
Both fires caused the roads where they occurred to be closed to traffic temporarily Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.