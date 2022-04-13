Area firefighters battled a kitchen fire Monday night at a four-unit complex along Spring Crest Circle in Derry Township.
According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, the emergency dispatch was received at roughly 7 p.m. at 1482 Spring Crest Circle.
“A neighboring fire department member heard the call come in as he was driving on Main Street,” Piantine said. “He got there quickly and helped us out.”
The stove fire was contained to the kitchen area. The residence sustained smoke, heat and water damage.
Piantine said the occupant was not injured in the fire and is now staying with family. He estimated the damage to be between $30,000 and $40,000.
Being a four-unit complex posed challenges for firefighters, Piantine said, as smoke from the fire traveled to different parts of the attic.
“We had to keep chasing it as it moved around,” he said. “We had to ventilate for about an hour to 90 minutes or so.”
Fire department units responding included Bradenville, Latrobe, Youngstown Whitney, Lloydsville, Ligonier Hose Co. 1, Pleasant Unity, Derry, Dryridge and Crabtree.
