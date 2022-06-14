Area firefighters battled a large barn fire shortly after midnight Monday morning in Derry Township.
According to Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Piantine, there were roughly 250 round hay bales inside the galvanized steel structure.
“We were told that 150 new bales of hay were moved in just in the last week,” he said, noting the large fire “looks like spontaneous combustion.”
Piantine noted the barn, located on property at 345 Bergman Road, Derry Township, also contained a forage wagon and “a couple gravity wagons,” which sustained extensive fire damage.
Firefighters ran a tanker shuttle up one side of the barn and ran 1,700 feet of 5-inch hose on the opposite side.
The chief estimated the barn’s size as “probably 60 feet wide, 200 feet long.”
“We got there and started hitting it with water but everything just started smoldering,” Piantine said. “All you can do is take the hay apart to put out the fire.”
Firefighters had to haul the hay bales out one at a time to extinguish the fire. They were still at the scene Monday morning when they left shortly after 8 a.m. to respond to a two-vehicle crash nearby at the intersection of state Route 981 and Wonderwall Drive.
Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the barn fire scene by units and manpower from Derry, Blairsville, Crabtree, Lloydsville, Youngstown, Latrobe Co. No. 5, Wilpen and Tunnelton out of Conemaugh Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.