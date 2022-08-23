Firefighters battle bedroom fire in Latrobe

Firefighters battled a bedroom fire Sunday night at a residence along East 4th Avenue in Latrobe.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at roughly 9:50 p.m. Sunday to 111 E. 4th Ave., Latrobe, according to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Firefighters battled a bedroom fire Sunday night at a residence along East 4th Avenue in Latrobe.
Emergency personnel were dispatched at roughly 9:50 p.m. Sunday to 111 E. 4th Ave., Latrobe, according to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile.
“There was an electrical problem with an outlet and the bed was right up against it,” Brasile said. “Those polyurethane mattresses can go up pretty quickly.”
While fire damage was confined to just the bedroom, most of the residence sustained smoke and heat damage.
“You can see the siding damage on the outside of the house and two windows are boarded up where the fire breached outside,” Brasile said. “The bedroom was gutted and we pulled the walls and ceiling, but the homeowner is quite lucky.”
Brasile estimated the damage to be at least $80,000.
“It really doesn’t take a lot to get that much damage,” he said. “A lot of their items can be saved but smoke and heat damage can be difficult.”
Firefighters had the fire knocked down within roughly 10 minutes, then spent approximately two hours checking the house for hotspots and ventilating.
Members of the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene and took a thermal imaging device into the attic to check for additional hotspots.
“They have a good bunch of guys,” Brasile said, noting there were at least 25 firefighters from Latrobe and Lloydsville at the scene Sunday night. “I’d rather have more than not enough.”
Four pet rabbits and a cat survived the fire.
“We vented pretty quickly, and the smoke and heat goes up high, so they were all alive,” Brasile said. “One of the rabbits got out of the room, and the other three were still in the room but were OK.”
Brasile said Zachary Lukon, a member of the Latrobe Police Department, assisted with gathering the pets.
“We were playing rabbit rodeo rounding them up,” Brasile said.
All units were back in their stations by midnight.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.