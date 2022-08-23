Firefighters battle bedroom fire in Latrobe

Firefighters battled a bedroom fire Sunday night at 111 E. 4th Ave., Latrobe.

 PHOTO BY JOSEPH BELL

Firefighters battled a bedroom fire Sunday night at a residence along East 4th Avenue in Latrobe.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at roughly 9:50 p.m. Sunday to 111 E. 4th Ave., Latrobe, according to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile.

