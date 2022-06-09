One firefighter was sent to the hospital after he collapsed while battling a Derry Borough fire Tuesday evening.
The firefighter, a member of Derry Volunteer Fire Co. 41, was transported to a local hospital where he is doing fine, according to Chief Josh Campbell. The firefighter was working outside the structure when he collapsed.
At least three calls were made to Westmoreland County 911 around 8:19 p.m. to report the fire inside the former Ralph and Son building along West 2nd Street. Campbell, who was just around the corner after finishing a meeting, was the first on-scene and began coordinating with responding departments.
Along with Company 41, Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department, Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 2 and Mutual Aid EMS responded to the call.
Crews worked the fire for over three hours and kept watch of it throughout the night for any flare-ups. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, what remained of the building was still smoldering.
The building was completely engulfed 15 minutes after firefighters began attacking the fire. At first, the fire appeared to spread beyond the rear of the building but the back half of the roughly 200-foot long structure had actually collapsed.
“The building is wide open and there is a lot of debris in there,” Campbell said. “It ran through the building quickly.”
Campbell said there was some sort of product in the building which created small explosions and a lot of fire but he couldn’t say what that might be. Before the flames spread beyond the front of the building, 55-gallon drums could be seen inside through an open door.
As crews battled the fire for over three hours, rain began to fall over the partially collapsed building and firefighters.
“It was a stubborn fire, … we were using a lot of water and Mother Nature helped,” Campbell said.
About an hour into the blaze, rain, mist from the hoses and smoke reduced visibility to practically zero for the firefighters. By 9:45 p.m., most of the fire had been controlled by crews who continued to douse the building and surrounding trees with water to combat flare-ups.
With no utilities active at the building, the cause of the fire is still unknown but “suspicious,” Campbell said.
In front of the building before fire crews arrived, at least two partially burnt magazines were found.
Officers with the Derry Borough police department, Pennsylvania State Police and fire marshal’s office are investigating the fire.
Residents in the area said the building had been vacant for some time.
“It looked well abandoned six years ago when I moved here,” said Carolyn Hedderman, who lives across the railroad tracks running parallel to the building.
While Hedderman said there were no trespassing signs posted, it didn’t keep kids from poking around the area.
The building is currently one of 10 commercial properties owned by the Westmoreland County Land Bank (WCLB) but according to its website, ownership was in the process of being updated. The WCLB holds three other residential properties within the borough.
